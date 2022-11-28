 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CP Rail Holiday Train stops in Fort Edward

  • Caton Deuso

The Fort Edward Food Pantry received a $4,000 donation from CP Rail and dozens of canned goods to help families keep food on the table during the holidays. CP Rail's Holiday Train stopped at the Fort Edward rail station on Monday afternoon. 

FORT EDWARD — The CP Rail Holiday Train made a stop at the East Street Amtrak Station on Monday. The Canadian Pacific Railway train has made its way around the Adirondacks and will continue travels in both the U.S. and Canada. 

Local residents gathered to catch a glimpse of the train before it made its way to Port Henry.

Canned goods were donated by those who attended.

Lynn Griffin, of the Fort Edward Food Pantry, said she is thankful for the kindness of the community. 

"It's been three years since this has been alive and it's just great to see everyone out here," she said.

Griffin said the turnout of the Holiday Train was a good sign of moving forward from the pandemic.

The food pantry serves 40 different families a month at the moment.

"We do baskets for our patrons so that they are able to enjoy the holiday. All of the things donated today will go to that," she said. 

Photo 4

People gather on East Street in Fort Edward on Monday to see the CP Rail Holiday Train before it continues the journey to Canada. 

CP Rail donated $4,000 to the Fort Edward Food Pantry between performances by multiple Canadian Country Music Association award nominee JoJo Mason and Calgary’s Lindsay Ell. 

Fort Edward Mayor Matthew Traver said he was glad to see the turnout and was thankful for the donations made to the food pantry. He said donations are needed now more than ever. 

"There's a lot of people out there struggling and we appreciate everyone who came out today," he said.

Photo 2

Students in Fort Edward donate canned goods to the Fort Edward Food Pantry during the visit of the CP Rail Holiday Train on Monday. The pantry currently serves 40 families within the community. 

Broom Harley of Fort Edward said she was there to get a video of the train and bring it home to show her autistic grandson, Sebastian. 

"I knew he would be overwhelmed at an event like this but I want him to be able to experience it too," she said. 

Fort Edward school students jumped on the bus with an early dismissal to see the train. First grade teacher Nicole Smith said it was the first time the school organized the trip. 

"They were all well behaved and it was great," she said.

Photo 1

Santa was in attendance and handing out candy as the CP Rail Holiday Train rolled into Fort Edward on Monday.

Lynda Camarda and Kathy Barker of South Glens Falls were at the front of the line of the platform and said it was their first time seeing the Holiday Train. 

"It's my favorite holiday," Barker said of Christmas.

Januarie Gumina brought her 2-year-old to the festivities and said she hopes it will become a tradition for years to come. 

"I think it's great for the community and it's the first time I've been able to bring my daughter," she said. 

Carol and Bill Rieken of Stillwater made the 35-minute trip to Fort Edward after holding off on seeing the lights of the train in Mechanicville on Sunday. They said they held out because of the rain. 

"The train exceeded our expectations," Bill said. 

Photo 3

The Holiday Train takes on a different appearance at night, as seen here during its Sunday evening stop in Mechanicville before heading north to Fort Edward on Monday for a daytime stop.

Caton Deuso is a staff reporter who covers Glens Falls, Hudson Falls, and can be reached at 518-742-3224 or 518-338-2046.

