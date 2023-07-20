QUEENSBURY — A company that makes equipment for cleaning cow hooves would like to set up shop in the industrial park off Carey Road near the Interstate-87 Northway Exit 18 in Queensbury

Specialty Sales, a California-based company, wants to move into a 25,000-square-foot facility at 32 Native Drive. The location sites between the Hacker-Craft production and showroom space and the Rocksport indoor climbing gym.

Native Development owns the park, which currently has Sheet Labels as a tenant and other lots for development. It plans to construct the building and lease it to Specialty Sales.

According to their website, specializes in products to improve the hoof health of dairy cows. This includes hoof baths, chemical solutions, topical sprays, and other hoof-cleaning products. The company was founded in 1999 in Fresno, California and has spread to the southwest in Texas, the northwest in Idaho and Oregon, and the midwest in Wisconsin.

“There’s university studies that show that hoof health is a critical component to the livelihood of a dairy (farm), the economic productivity,” Brad Brech, vice president of operations and engineering for Specialty Sales, told the Warren-Washington Industrial Agency board on Monday.

The company serves about 28% of the dairy cows in the country and is looking to establish an East Coast presence, according to Brech.

“We believe it’s going to be well-received when we start operating up in this region,” he said.

The company provides the equipment, service monitoring and tank filling. They ask that the dairy farmers use only their chemicals in the systems.

Dairy farmers have had success with their products, according to Brech.

“We’ve seen anywhere from a 5 percent to a 20 percent increase in milk output. It all depends on where they’re starting out from,” he said.

Brech said the company works with local suppliers as much as it can, for example local vale and pipe and steam-fitting companies.

He said the company has a 98% customer retention rate.

Native Development, which is based in Wilton, would be building the facility and would lease it for 10 years to Specialty Sales.

Native Development is seeking property tax and sales and mortgage tax exemptions.

Warren-Washington IDA CEO Chuck Barton said the company could have chosen to locate anywhere in the Northeast and decided to do business in New York. Barton said the tax incentives will increase the viability of the project.

“We think this offers a pretty good opportunity to keep their costs down for the first 10 years,” he said.

The IDA board voted to accept the application and set a public hearing for Aug. 14 at the Washington County Municipal Center in Fort Edward.