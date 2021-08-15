COVID variant claims life of Warren County resident

An additional COVID-19 death of a Warren County resident was reported Sunday afternoon by county officials.
An individual in their 70s with pre-existing conditions died Saturday after a stay in a hospital.
The person lived at home before becoming ill, and had been vaccinated before their infection.
The death was one of Warren County's confirmed delta variant cases, officials said in a news release.
Warren County Health Services and the Warren County Board of Supervisors, in the news release, expressed their condolences to the loved ones of the individual.
Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said those with significant health issues when vaccinated sometimes do not get the desired immune response against COVID-19 because of their health issues.
"We are sad that this was the case with this individual, but our overall experience with COVID-19 vaccines is that they are helping the vast majority of those who do get COVID-19 avoid serious illness, which is what they are designed to do," Jones explained.
Eight new cases
Warren County Health Services reported eight additional COVID-19 cases Sunday along with 15 additional recoveries.
Health Services is monitoring 139 active COVID cases as of Sunday, 127 of them suffering from mild illness. Eleven are hospitalized Sunday, a decrease of two from Saturday. One is in critical condition, and 10 are in moderate condition. One is moderate outside of the hospital.
All of Sunday's cases involved community spread, officials said.
Health Services continues to see significant numbers of new COVID cases related to workplace exposures, out-of-state travel and among children under the age of 12.
The continued increase in cases is the result of the highly transmissible delta variant of COVID, officials said.
Warren County is currently among the U.S. Centers for Disease Control’s counties with “high” transmission rates of COVID-19.
Washington County cases
On Sunday, Washington County officials reported 18 new COVID-19 cases since Friday's report, with 15 new recoveries of active cases and two current cases involving hospitalization.
Of the 18 new cases added, two had been fully vaccinated (received the Pfizer vaccine series).
Recommendations
Warren County Health Services continues to recommend:
• Get a COVID-19 vaccination as soon as you are eligible. Call Health Services at 518-761-6580 or go to https://bit.ly/36LRv5e for options.
• The wearing of masks or face coverings in crowded public places where you do not know the vaccination status of all who are around you.
• Those who are not vaccinated, including children under the age of 12, should wear masks in all public indoor settings.
• Wash hands and maintain social distance when appropriate.
• Anyone experiencing any symptoms of illness should not go to work or elsewhere in public and seek a COVID test as soon as possible.
Two of Sunday’s Warren County cases involved individuals who had been fully vaccinated.
As the delta variant has spread and the number of vaccinated residents has increased, the number of “breakthrough” cases of COVID involving vaccinated individuals has been increasing as well.
As of Sunday, 122 of 41,437 fully vaccinated Warren County residents have tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 112 of 122 had mild illness, while four became moderately ill, two seriously ill and four elderly residents became critically ill and died.
These cases break down by vaccine as follows: 55 Pfizer, 43 Moderna, 13 Johnson & Johnson/Janssen and 11 unknown.
Vaccine update
Warren County Health Services will hold the following public COVID-19 vaccination clinics in the coming days:
• Monday, Aug. 16, at Warren County Municipal Center, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Moderna vaccine will be available at this clinic.
• Wednesday at Glens Falls City Park, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., during the Take a Bite event.
• Friday at Horicon Town Hall, Brant Lake, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., during Food Truck Friday.
The Health Services vaccine team remains available for in-home vaccinations or additional workplace clinics, having undertaken two workplace clinics this week in Glens Falls and Queensbury. Call 518-761-6580 for details.
Warren County data
• Warren County's rolling seven-day average of new cases is 16.1 as of Sunday.
• Health Services has confirmed a total of 3,840 coronavirus cases among Warren County residents since the outbreak began, of which 251 involved residents in nursing homes, 13 in assisted living and 3,576 in the community.
• Health Services has documented 3,653 recoveries among Warren County residents, including 26 presumed positive cases from initial days of the outbreak in March 2020 when testing was not available.
• Warren County has had 74 residents die from COVID-19 infections, 37 at nursing homes, 30 at a hospital, five at home and two in an assisted living facility.
• As of Sunday, 231 Warren County residents are under mandatory quarantine/isolation because of exposure to COVID.