COVID variant claims life of Warren County resident

An additional COVID-19 death of a Warren County resident was reported Sunday afternoon by county officials.

An individual in their 70s with pre-existing conditions died Saturday after a stay in a hospital.

The person lived at home before becoming ill, and had been vaccinated before their infection.

The death was one of Warren County's confirmed delta variant cases, officials said in a news release.

Warren County Health Services and the Warren County Board of Supervisors, in the news release, expressed their condolences to the loved ones of the individual.

Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said those with significant health issues when vaccinated sometimes do not get the desired immune response against COVID-19 because of their health issues.

"We are sad that this was the case with this individual, but our overall experience with COVID-19 vaccines is that they are helping the vast majority of those who do get COVID-19 avoid serious illness, which is what they are designed to do," Jones explained.

Eight new cases

Warren County Health Services reported eight additional COVID-19 cases Sunday along with 15 additional recoveries.