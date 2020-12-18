COVID vaccine coming to Hudson Headwaters Health Network

Hudson Headwaters Health Network medical staff will start getting the coronavirus vaccine next week, while others begin to prepare for the first members of the public to be vaccinated as early as next month.
Hudson Headwaters officials are eagerly preparing for their first vaccine shipment, expected to arrive Monday or Tuesday for clinical staff. The first vials will thaw for a day and then be distributed Wednesday or Thursday, although it will take three to four weeks to vaccinate all of the network’s clinical staff.
“This is obviously a phased rollout. Pfizer and Moderna can only produce a certain amount at a time,” said Hudson Headwaters spokeswoman Jane Hooper.
The network is also awaiting state Department of Health priorities for Phase II of the vaccination program, which will include high-risk members of the public.
Hudson Headwaters will vaccinate people according to the state’s priorities. For example, Hudson Headwaters may be asked to vaccinate people over a certain age first, and then people with diabetes. The network has not yet created a wait list because they do not yet have direction from the state on who gets to have the vaccine first.
So far, all the state has said is that members of the public can be vaccinated in Phase II if they are “deemed particularly high risk due to comorbidities and health conditions.”
“So we are actually in a holding pattern waiting for that guidance,” Hooper said.
In other parts of the Capital Region, Community Care Physicians has announced five central locations for its public vaccination program. They will be at Community Care offices in Latham, Delmar, Clifton Park, Niskayuna and North Greenbush.
To determine which patients have high risk and should be vaccinated first, Community Care is sending out electronic questionnaires to all patients. That’s easier than searching every patient’s record, and the electronic record system apparently cannot simply provide a list of every patient with certain conditions.
Community Care Physicians also described the vaccine side effects in a letter to patients.
“Some side effects have been reported, including injection site pain, tiredness, headache, joint pain, fever, feeling unwell, swollen lymph nodes. These are a normal part of the body’s reaction to the vaccine and developing antibodies to protect against COVID-19 illness,” the letter said. “There is a remote chance of severe allergic reaction that, if it occurs, would most likely occur within 30 minutes of getting the vaccine. Therefore, we will monitor patients for 15 to 30 minutes after immunization.”
Gov. Andrew Cuomo also announced that no one in New York state will have to pay for the vaccine or any part of the vaccination process.
Contact tracing scam
Two Warren County residents reported Thursday that they were called by a person claiming to be a contact tracer from two other counties in the Capital Region. The caller said they had been identified as close contacts of someone who tested positive for coronavirus.
However, the caller then tried to get personal information from the residents. They got suspicious and reported the calls to Warren County Health Services. County workers used the state’s contact database to determine that neither resident was a COVID case close contact.
Health Services emphasized that in Warren County, they will call all residents who are close contacts. (This is not the case in many other counties, including Washington and Saratoga counties.) Any Warren County resident who is suspicious about contact tracing call should call Health Services at 518-761-6580 to verify the call. County officials also warned that people should never give out personal information to people whose identity has not been verified.
Glens Falls High School case
A student at Glens Falls High School has tested positive for coronavirus, school officials reported.
The student was last in school Wednesday. Thursday was a snow day.
“The Health Department’s investigation found that no students were in prolonged contact with this person, and therefore no precautionary exposure quarantines are necessary. Every school keeps detailed, daily records of who was in each classroom, and when,” school officials said in a letter to the community. “The Health Department reviews these records and makes a medical determination on who, if anyone, should enter a precautionary exposure quarantine.”
In addition, Principal Tammy Silvernell contacted the parents of the student’s friends, so that they could watch their children closely for any sign of coronavirus.
Ballston Spa High School goes virtual
Ballston Spa High School joined the array of schools staying virtual until Christmas vacation.
On Friday, school officials said a high school staff member tested positive after being at the school in recent days. As a result, the high school will be virtual until vacation, which starts Wednesday.
Friday’s statistics
- Warren County reported six new cases, for a total of 744 confirmed cases since March, and 13 recoveries, for a total of 587 recoveries among confirmed cases. There are 122 people currently ill, six of whom are hospitalized, an increase of one from Thursday. Two people are in critical condition.
- Of the new Warren County cases, two people caught the virus from a household member, one caught the virus at work, and three are undetermined, but contact tracers suspect one of them caught the virus at work.
- Saratoga County reported 127 new cases since Wednesday, for a total of 3,786 confirmed cases since March. There were seven recoveries, for a total of 2,300. There are 1,457 people currently ill and 33 are hospitalized.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases include one village of Corinth resident (for a total of eight), one Hadley resident (for a total of five), three Moreau residents (for a total of 40), one town of Saratoga resident (for a total of 15), four South Glens Falls residents (for a total of 18), one Victory resident (for a total of nine) and two Wilton residents (for a total of 101).
- Still ill: four town of Corinth residents, seven village of Corinth residents, four Hadley residents, 37 Moreau residents, four Northumberland residents, 14 town of Saratoga residents, eight Schuylerville residents, 14 South Glens Falls residents, eight Victory residents and 99 Wilton residents.
- Essex County reported a death of a person who had been hospitalized with coronavirus.
- Essex County also reported seven new cases and one new hospitalization, as well as one hospital discharge. There are 63 people currently ill, three of whom are hospitalized.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported 16 coronavirus patients and Saratoga Hospital reported 19 coronavirus patients.
For Thursday, the most recent day for which the following data was available:
- The Capital Region reported a total of 581 new cases, a positive test rate of 6%, which pushed the weekly average to 6.5%.
- Warren County’s positive test rate was 1.7% and its weekly average was 2.8%.
- Washington County’s positive test rate was 1.4% and its weekly average was 3.5%.
- Saratoga County’s positive test rate was 5.3% and its weekly average was 6.5%.
- Essex County’s positive test rate was 4.4% and its weekly average was 3.3%.
- In the Capital Region, 331 people were hospitalized with coronavirus, representing 0.03% of the population.
- Statewide, 12,697 people tested positive, a positive test rate of 5.09%. There were 6,081 people hospitalized with coronavirus and 120 people died.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
