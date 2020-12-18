COVID vaccine coming to Hudson Headwaters Health Network

Hudson Headwaters Health Network medical staff will start getting the coronavirus vaccine next week, while others begin to prepare for the first members of the public to be vaccinated as early as next month.

Hudson Headwaters officials are eagerly preparing for their first vaccine shipment, expected to arrive Monday or Tuesday for clinical staff. The first vials will thaw for a day and then be distributed Wednesday or Thursday, although it will take three to four weeks to vaccinate all of the network’s clinical staff.

“This is obviously a phased rollout. Pfizer and Moderna can only produce a certain amount at a time,” said Hudson Headwaters spokeswoman Jane Hooper.

The network is also awaiting state Department of Health priorities for Phase II of the vaccination program, which will include high-risk members of the public.

Hudson Headwaters will vaccinate people according to the state’s priorities. For example, Hudson Headwaters may be asked to vaccinate people over a certain age first, and then people with diabetes. The network has not yet created a wait list because they do not yet have direction from the state on who gets to have the vaccine first.