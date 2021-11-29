COVID vaccination clinic returning to Aviation Mall

QUEENSBURY — Retired teacher Sally Long was called back to work at the state vaccination site at the old Sears location in Aviation Mall this week before it was announced by Gov. Kathy Hochul that the site would be opening again on Wednesday.

On Monday afternoon, members of the National Guard were seen entering the store, but signs reading “This vaccination site is permanently closed” were still posted on the doors.

In a news conference Monday, Hochul announced that the vaccination site in Queensbury would reopen this week to try and combat the rising number of positive COVID cases in Warren and Washington counties.

Hochul encouraged a strong defense against the virus and urged New Yorkers to do everything possible to reduce the spread.

“With the arrival of winter when more people are traveling and gathering indoors, and the emergence of the omicron variant, we are reminded that we cannot let our guard down in our fight against COVID-19,” Hochul said. “Vaccinations and testing are the best tools we have in preventing further spread of the virus and its variants.”

The news conference focused on sending resources and additional volunteers and nurses to the areas of the state that are seeing a high positivity rate and an increase in hospitalizations related to COVID-19. Gov. Hochul cited the North Country as an area that needed additional support from the state due to the number of current cases.

Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Rachel Seeber is eager to welcome back the mass vaccination site.

“On behalf of Warren County, we are incredibly grateful that New York state is reopening a mass vaccination site at Aviation Mall, where it was successful in vaccinating tens of thousands of people earlier this year,” Seeber said in a news release. “We are thankful to Gov. Hochul for recognizing this gap in services, for listening to our concerns, and for her quick response in helping our North Country,” she said.

Washington County Board of Supervisors Chairman Sam Hall also expressed his gratitude in a news release.

“We are thankful for the continued partnership with our neighbors in Warren County and for the support of the governor and New York state in reopening the much-needed vaccination and testing site in Queensbury. While our Public Health teams continue to diligently hold vaccination clinics, having vaccination and testing more widely available in our immediate area is key,” Hall said.

The site will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Testing will be available on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays for asymptomatic individuals who believe they may have been exposed to the virus. Vaccinations will be administered Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays with appointments.

Walk-ins are welcome on a first come, first served basis for individuals 12 and older, but appointments are required for children 5 to 11.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.