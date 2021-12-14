 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

COVID to blame for another Washington County death

The Washington County Public Health Department on Tuesday morning announced the death of another county resident from COVID-19.

According to the Health Department, the 78-year-old died Monday. This individual was recently hospitalized and had been fully vaccinated, officials said.

Washington County officials, in a statement, expressed their condolences to the friends and family of the resident.

0 comments
0
1
0
2
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Sixth Covid-19 wave, fueled by Omicron, to hit France in January

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News