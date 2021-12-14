COVID to blame for another Washington County death

The Washington County Public Health Department on Tuesday morning announced the death of another county resident from COVID-19.
According to the Health Department, the 78-year-old died Monday. This individual was recently hospitalized and had been fully vaccinated, officials said.
Washington County officials, in a statement, expressed their condolences to the friends and family of the resident.
