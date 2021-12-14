COVID to blame for another Washington County death

The Washington County Public Health Department on Tuesday announced the death of another resident from COVID-19.

According to the Health Department, the 78-year-old died Monday. This individual was recently hospitalized and had been fully vaccinated, officials said.

In a statement, Washington County officials expressed their condolences to the friends and family of the resident.

Public Health reported 46 new cases and 63 recoveries on Tuesday. Of the new cases, three individuals had been fully vaccinated.

The county is now monitoring 296 active cases as of Monday.

Sixteen residents are currently hospitalized, according to the news release.

As of Tuesday morning, 36,488 Washington County residents have been fully vaccinated and 39,177 have received at least one dose.

Washington County has recorded 1,022 breakthrough cases in vaccinated individuals, with nine cases resulting in death.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate is at 8.9%.

Warren County

Warren County Health Services reported 65 new COVID cases and 58 recoveries on Tuesday.

Health Services is now monitoring 435 cases, with 414 involving mild illness.

Warren County reported 17 residents are currently hospitalized, with one unvaccinated patient being critically ill. Thirteen of the 17 have not been vaccinated.

Four residents are moderately ill outside of the hospital, the county report stated.

Glens Falls Hospital spokesman Ray Agnew reported a decrease in the number of COVID patients on Tuesday. There are currently 29 patients with the virus including four in the ICU and 10 patients now off isolation, according to Agnew.

Of the 65 new cases in Warren County, Health Services said 30 cases involved fully vaccinated residents.

Out of the 45,610 fully vaccinated Warren County residents, 1,675 breakthrough cases have been recorded. Sixteen of those cases resulted in death.

Warren County's seven-day rolling positivity rate is now 7.7%.

Statewide

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced 57 COVID-related deaths across New York occurred on Monday.

On Tuesday, the governor's press office reported an additional 416 New York residents were hospitalized.

The state reported 68% of the population has now completed the vaccine series.

