COVID tests are widely available in region

People can also sign up online to get an appointment for a self-administered test at CVS, Kinney Drugs or at the Fort Edward Price Chopper on Tuesday mornings. But all those tests are the PCR test, which is sent to a lab. Results are generally available in two or three days, but it can take longer.

The most popular test is the rapid test, which can offer results in as little as 15 minutes.

Schools that are running random testing have used the rapid test. But it is not as accurate as a PCR test unless the person has symptoms, and it’s also not accurate if the person has had symptoms for seven days or more.

Many urgent care sites have the rapid test, which they use for people who have symptoms. Be careful, as fees can be charged. New York state advises everyone to ask about the fees in advance.

Well Now Urgent Care, at 202 Broad St. in Glens Falls, offers the rapid test. Appointments are recommended and can be made online at https://wellnow.com/locations/glens-falls/ or by calling 518-480-6240.