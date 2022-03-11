COVID testing ends at Aviation Mall

New York state discontinued its COVID-19 testing site at Aviation Mall on Friday. The vaccination site at the mall location will still be operational on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to Warren County Health Services.

Warren County Health Services operates a COVID-19 testing site at the Warren County Municipal Center on weekdays, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., by appointment only, and it is only available to residents of Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Essex and Hamilton counties.

Health Services reported 11 new COVID cases on Friday. Four of the new cases stemmed from at-home COVID test results.

There are currently six county residents who are hospitalized, one fewer than Thursday’s report.

Four of the six patients are vaccinated, according to county data.

There is still one patient in the county who is critically ill, county officials said Friday.

There have been 66 new COVID cases in the last five days.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for Warren County is 3.3%.

The amount of COVID-related deaths in the county since April 2020 is 121.

Washington County

Washington County has not updated its COVID data since Friday of last week.

According to state data, there were 12 positive COVID tests out of 357 administered tests as of Friday morning.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 3.1%.

Capital Region/statewide

There are currently 96 COVID patients throughout Capital Region hospitals, three fewer than Thursday’s report, Warren County officials said.

Statewide, there were 2,107 positive COVID results from 152,272 administered tests as of Friday morning.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate in the state is 1.4%.

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at 518-681-7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com.

