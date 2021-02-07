COVID takes two more lives

Two more residents of Glens Falls Center succumbed to coronavirus this weekend, a shocking dose of reality after the center seemed to be throwing off the latest outbreak with fewer deaths because so many residents had at least one dose of the vaccine before being exposed to the virus.

Officials are now looking into which of the ill or deceased residents were vaccinated, and when they received their doses in comparison to when they were exposed. Those who were showing symptoms of coronavirus could not be vaccinated, and a sizable number of people — or their families — declined the vaccine when the first dose was offered on Dec. 29. At that time, 60% of the residents were vaccinated. The outbreak began just less than two weeks later.

The two residents whose deaths were announced Sunday were in their 50s and 60s and died at a local hospital.

“It is with a heavy heart that I once again share with our community that we have lost two more of our nursing home residents, who are our friends and family members, during this battle against COVID,” said Rachel Seeber, chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors.