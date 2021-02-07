COVID takes two more lives

Two more residents of Glens Falls Center succumbed to coronavirus this weekend, a shocking dose of reality after the center seemed to be throwing off the latest outbreak with fewer deaths because so many residents had at least one dose of the vaccine before being exposed to the virus.
Officials are now looking into which of the ill or deceased residents were vaccinated, and when they received their doses in comparison to when they were exposed. Those who were showing symptoms of coronavirus could not be vaccinated, and a sizable number of people — or their families — declined the vaccine when the first dose was offered on Dec. 29. At that time, 60% of the residents were vaccinated. The outbreak began just less than two weeks later.
The two residents whose deaths were announced Sunday were in their 50s and 60s and died at a local hospital.
“It is with a heavy heart that I once again share with our community that we have lost two more of our nursing home residents, who are our friends and family members, during this battle against COVID,” said Rachel Seeber, chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors.
“Although we cannot lessen the loss of our loved ones, we can provide family members with clear, concise, and accurate information and access to helpful resources. Our Board of Supervisors continues to ask for members of our community to follow our daily COVID updates by phone, email, newsletters or on our website to stay informed and up to date on vaccines and resources available to every resident in Warren County.”
Sunday’s statistics
- Warren County reported 11 new cases, for a total of 2,460 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and nine recoveries, for a total of 2,214 recoveries among confirmed cases. There are 185 people currently ill, and only three are hospitalized, after two others died. The three patients, and one person who is not hospitalized, are moderately ill. No one is critically ill. Of the 11 new cases, all caught the virus from exposures in the community. Three cases involved people from the Glens Falls City School District and one case was from the Johnsburg Central School District.
- Washington County reported 10 new cases, for a total of 1,832 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and 17 recoveries, for a total of 1,680 recoveries. There are 119 people currently ill. Seven are hospitalized, the same as on Saturday.
- Essex County does not report on weekends, but told the state that six people tested positive Saturday.
- Saratoga County has not reported since Thursday, but told the state that 75 people tested positive Saturday.
For Saturday, the most recent day for which the following data was available:
- The Capital Region reported a total of 346 new cases, for a positive test rate of 2.7%, which decreased the weekly average to 3.5%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 1.5%, which decreased the weekly average to 3.9%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 3.6%, which kept the weekly average at 4.7%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 2.4%, which decreased the weekly average to 3.2%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 2.9%, which decreased the weekly average to 3.6%.
- Statewide, 10,025 people tested positive for the virus, for a decreased positive test rate of 4%. There were 7,649 people hospitalized with coronavirus on Saturday and 143 people died.
