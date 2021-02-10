COVID spread at two local Super Bowl parties

Warren County Health Services is quarantining some Super Bowl revelers after two parties led to coronavirus exposures.

One host was unknowingly contagious with the virus when hosting a party. Another party included an attendee who has now tested positive for coronavirus.

“Warren County Health Services strongly urges residents to avoid gatherings in other people’s homes at this stage of the pandemic,” county spokesman Don Lehman said in the county’s daily report.

Contact tracers have no indications that parties exceed the state’s limit of 10 people per gathering, Lehman said. But contact tracing was ongoing throughout the day Wednesday.

School cases

South Glens Falls Central School District announced that Ballard Elementary School will be closed for at least one day after a person who was in the building Wednesday morning tested positive. School officials said students will learn virtually Thursday because many staff members may need to be quarantined. They will announce Thursday whether the building will reopen Friday.