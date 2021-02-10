COVID spread at two local Super Bowl parties

Warren County Health Services is quarantining some Super Bowl revelers after two parties led to coronavirus exposures.
One host was unknowingly contagious with the virus when hosting a party. Another party included an attendee who has now tested positive for coronavirus.
“Warren County Health Services strongly urges residents to avoid gatherings in other people’s homes at this stage of the pandemic,” county spokesman Don Lehman said in the county’s daily report.
Contact tracers have no indications that parties exceed the state’s limit of 10 people per gathering, Lehman said. But contact tracing was ongoing throughout the day Wednesday.
School cases
South Glens Falls Central School District announced that Ballard Elementary School will be closed for at least one day after a person who was in the building Wednesday morning tested positive. School officials said students will learn virtually Thursday because many staff members may need to be quarantined. They will announce Thursday whether the building will reopen Friday.
Hadley-Luzerne Central School District continues to have positive cases, although it is no longer reporting them on the school website. On Tuesday, a student at the elementary school and a student at the junior-senior high school tested positive. In the last week, a total of five students and one staff member at the elementary school have tested positive. At the junior-senior high school, a staff member tested positive in the last week, as well as Tuesday’s student case.
Wednesday’s statistics
- Warren County reported 18 new cases, for a total of 2,513 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and nine recoveries, for a total of 2,265 recoveries among confirmed cases. There are 184 people currently ill, three of whom are hospitalized, one more than on Tuesday. All three are moderately ill, as are three other people who are not hospitalized. All of the new cases were caught from community exposures.
- Washington County reported Tuesday’s statistics, and reported that a nursing home resident died on Monday. That person was the 35th person in the county to die of coronavirus. There were also 16 new cases, not counting prison cases, for a total of 1,869 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and 21 recoveries, for a total of 1,716 recoveries. There were 119 people ill, seven of whom were hospitalized, the same number as Monday.
- Essex County reported four new cases.
- Saratoga County reported five deaths. The county has now had a total of 137 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began.
- The county also reported 59 new cases, for a total of 11,168 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. There were 957 recoveries, for a total of 8,086 recoveries. There are 2,945 people currently ill and 50 are hospitalized, one more than Tuesday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, no new cases.
- Still ill: 41 town of Corinth residents, 36 village of Corinth residents, 38 Hadley residents, 176 Moreau residents, 59 Northumberland residents, 46 town of Saratoga residents, 15 Schuylerville residents, 41 South Glens Falls residents, 21 Victory residents and 210 Wilton residents.
- Recovered: 11 town of Corinth residents, three village of Corinth residents, four Hadley residents, 26 Moreau residents, 12 Northumberland residents, one town of Saratoga resident, four Schuylerville residents, nine South Glens Falls residents and 51 Wilton residents.
- Deaths since March: two in the town of Corinth, none in the village of Corinth, one in Hadley, 11 in Moreau, none in Northumberland, one in the town of Saratoga, five in Wilton, none in Schuylerville, none in South Glens Falls and none in Victory.
- Saratoga Hospital reported 25 coronavirus patients, down from 26 patients Tuesday.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported 18 coronavirus patients, up from 16 patients Monday. One person is in intensive care and six are no longer contagious, but not well enough to be discharged.
For Tuesday, the most recent day for which the following data was available:
- The Capital Region reported a total of 257 new cases, for a decreased positive test rate of 4.1%, which reduced the weekly average to 3.3%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 2.3%, which decreased the weekly average to 3.5%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 4.5%, which decreased the weekly average to 4.8%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 4.6%, which decreased the weekly average to 2.9%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 4.3%, which decreased the weekly average to 3.3%.
- Statewide, 7,101 people tested positive for the virus, for a decreased positive test rate of 4.02%. There were 7,593 people hospitalized with coronavirus on Tuesday and 136 people died.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.