COVID spending lacks transparency in New York

Health Department spokeswoman Jill Montag said Bioreference is the sole contractor for the state’s COVID-19 testing sites. She said the firm has tested about 170,000 samples so far in New York.

Deloitte price tag: $87.8 million

The anger by jobless New Yorkers over delays in getting their unemployment benefits is well known across the state. The Department of Labor was not prepared for the huge spike in Unemployment Insurance caseloads; Cuomo says every state was hit by the same deluge and resulting delays.

Last month, the department announced what it called “partnerships” with several private companies to help resolve the backlog. At the time, it revealed nothing about the costs of those deals and, more recently, the agency and governor’s office took more than a week to furnish even basic information about the contracts with several major firms, including Google and Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., the multinational accounting and professional services giant.

According to the comptroller’s brief records, a contract between the Department of Labor and Deloitte started April 1 and is set to end Sept. 30. The price tag is recorded as $87,832,793. The job: “Call center for UI,’’ according to the comptroller’s site.