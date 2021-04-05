COVID seems to be spreading more easily among acquaintances in recent weeks, Warren County Health Services said.

That suggests the B.1.1.7 variant may be spreading locally. But the state lab, which tests samples at random for that variant, has not announced finding the variant among Warren County samples lately, county spokesman Don Lehman said.

That doesn’t mean the variant isn’t in the region. It just means the lab has either not checked local samples recently or hasn’t found it among the randomized samples it checked.

In addition, perhaps because many older people are now fully vaccinated, a large portion of the new cases in the past week have involved people in their 20s, a big change from the past.

“The contract tracers who interview them find that socialization at gatherings and at bars or restaurants seems to be on the increase,” Lehman said.

There were also cases among students at five different Warren County school districts in the last week.

Team sports and not following COVID precautions seem to be factors there, Health Services said. Unsafe gatherings, socially and at work, are also fueling new cases, Health Services said.

Vaccine update