COVID-related hospitalizations on the rise locally

As the highly contagious delta variant continues to spread, the number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations in the Capital Region has more than doubled in the last week, according to state data.
A total of 57 people in the region were hospitalized with the virus as of Tuesday, the most recent day statewide data is available. A week earlier, on July 27, a total of 26 hospitalizations were recorded in the region.
The number of patients in the intensive care unit has also increased from five to eight during that same period, according to data.
Statewide, 902 people were hospitalized with the virus on Tuesday, including 186 in the ICU. The last time more than 900 people were hospitalized was June 3, when the state reported 916 COVID-19 related hospitalizations.
Locally, the number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations has tripled in the past week at Saratoga Hospital. Five people were hospitalized with the virus on July 28. On Wednesday, the hospital reported 15 COVID-related patients.
Three patients were hospitalized with the virus on Wednesday at Glens Falls Hospital, including one person who was out of isolation. None of the COVID patients were in the ICU.
A spokeswoman for Glens Falls Hospital on Wednesday said the hospital was considering whether to require its employees be vaccinated.
“Glens Falls Hospital is actively looking into the possibility of implementing a mandatory Covid-19 vaccine policy, however no final decisions have been made at this time,” said Katelyn Jensen in an email. “We are undergoing careful consideration of all our options to ensure the safety and well-being of our patients, staff, and community.”
Albany Medical Center announced Wednesday all of its employees would be required to be vaccinated by Oct. 1 in light of an increase in cases brought on by the delta variant.
Cases continue to surge
The number of new COVID-19 cases continued to rise locally on Wednesday.
Both Warren and Washington counties are now seeing “substantial” spread of the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The agency recommends everyone — regardless of vaccination status — wear a mask when in indoor public settings in areas seeing substantial and “high” spread of the virus.
Warren County reported 11 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the number of active cases in the county to 72, according to Warren County Health Services. The county is now averaging 56.3 cases per 100,000 residents, according to CDC data.
In the last week, 13 children too young to be vaccinated have contracted the virus, Health Services said. None have been hospitalized, but several did seek medical treatment.
The county recorded two additional recoveries, but four people were hospitalized, including one person in critical condition. Three other patients have moderate illness, Health Services said.
In Washington County, six new cases were recorded Wednesday.
The county is now averaging 53.92 cases per 100,000 residents in the last seven days, according to the CDC.
A total of 33 people are currently ill with COVID-19, including two people who are hospitalized.
Saratoga County has reported 229 new cases in the last seven days. The county currently has 268 active cases.
The county has a 4.3% positive test rate for the last seven days and is averaging 96.14 cases per 100,000 residents, according to CDC data.
A total of 13 people were hospitalized.
Statewide, 3,115 people tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, a positive test rate of 2.57%.
