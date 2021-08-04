COVID-related hospitalizations on the rise locally

As the highly contagious delta variant continues to spread, the number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations in the Capital Region has more than doubled in the last week, according to state data.

A total of 57 people in the region were hospitalized with the virus as of Tuesday, the most recent day statewide data is available. A week earlier, on July 27, a total of 26 hospitalizations were recorded in the region.

The number of patients in the intensive care unit has also increased from five to eight during that same period, according to data.

Statewide, 902 people were hospitalized with the virus on Tuesday, including 186 in the ICU. The last time more than 900 people were hospitalized was June 3, when the state reported 916 COVID-19 related hospitalizations.

Locally, the number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations has tripled in the past week at Saratoga Hospital. Five people were hospitalized with the virus on July 28. On Wednesday, the hospital reported 15 COVID-related patients.

Three patients were hospitalized with the virus on Wednesday at Glens Falls Hospital, including one person who was out of isolation. None of the COVID patients were in the ICU.