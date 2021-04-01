COVID-related hospitalizations double in two days in Warren County

But Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned that’s far too few people to stop the pandemic.

"The fight against COVID is far from over, and the vaccine is the weapon that will win this war,” he said in a news release. “I urge eligible New Yorkers who still need to make an appointment to do so right away, and everyone else to continue to take the safety precautions that will help us beat back the infection rate as we keep working around the clock to get more shots into people's arms."

In Warren County, workers are planning to begin vaccinating homeless residents this week and next week, using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. They will also continue vaccinating homebound residents with the one-shot vaccine.

School cases

Queensbury Union Free School District reported one case, a person who was last in the high school on March 18.

South Glens Falls Central School District reported another case at Moreau Elementary School and a case at the high school. The district has not updated the state “COVID report card” site since March 25, but at that time two students had tested positive. Since then, four more people have tested positive. The most recent cases at both schools were last in a school building on March 24.