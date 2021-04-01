COVID-related hospitalizations double in two days in Warren County

COVID-related hospitalizations in Warren County have doubled in two days and there are now more residents admitted than there have been been since Feb. 4. There are eight Warren County residents hospitalized with coronavirus, as well as a resident who is moderately ill but not hospitalized.
Glens Falls Hospital has also seen a sharp increase, from eight to 11 coronavirus patients in two days.
Warren County Health Services urged residents to stop holding unsafe gatherings, including workplace breaks without masks. Team sports activities have also led to an increase in cases among students, but not hospitalizations.
Vaccine update
Walmart has started taking appointments for vaccinations to begin Saturday. Although it’s hard to determine which vaccine will be available at any particular time, Walmart has offered a list.
The sought-after one-shot Johnson & Johsnon vaccine will be offered, when available, at five locations: the stores in Latham, East Greenbush, Catskill, Hudson and Kingston. Other Walmart stores, including one in Queensbury, will offer the two-shot Pfizer vaccine when available. To book an appointment, go to Walmart.com/covidvaccine.
As of Wednesday, 31% of New Yorkers had at least one dose of the vaccine and 18.5% of the population is fully vaccinated.
But Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned that’s far too few people to stop the pandemic.
"The fight against COVID is far from over, and the vaccine is the weapon that will win this war,” he said in a news release. “I urge eligible New Yorkers who still need to make an appointment to do so right away, and everyone else to continue to take the safety precautions that will help us beat back the infection rate as we keep working around the clock to get more shots into people's arms."
In Warren County, workers are planning to begin vaccinating homeless residents this week and next week, using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. They will also continue vaccinating homebound residents with the one-shot vaccine.
School cases
Queensbury Union Free School District reported one case, a person who was last in the high school on March 18.
South Glens Falls Central School District reported another case at Moreau Elementary School and a case at the high school. The district has not updated the state “COVID report card” site since March 25, but at that time two students had tested positive. Since then, four more people have tested positive. The most recent cases at both schools were last in a school building on March 24.
Whitehall Central School District reported one case, a person who was last in the Junior Senior High School on March 26.
Thursday’s statistics
- Warren County reported 15 new cases, for a total of 3,047 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. The county reported six additional recoveries, for a total of 2,831 recoveries among confirmed cases. A total of 150 people are ill, including eight who are hospitalized with a moderate illness, two more than Wednesday.
- Washington County reported Wednesday’s statistics: 11 new cases, for a total of 2,370 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and five recoveries, for a total of 2,227 recoveries. There were 105 people ill and two people were hospitalized, the same number as Tuesday.
- Saratoga County reported 60 new cases, for a total of 13,449 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. The county also reported 24 recoveries, for a total of 12,875 recoveries. There are 419 people currently ill and 18 are hospitalized, the same as Wednesday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases: one village of Corinth resident (for a total of five), three Moreau residents (for a total of 45), one Northumberland resident (for a total of seven), one South Glens Falls resident (for a total of five) and three Wilton residents (for a total of 54).
- Still ill: nine town of Corinth residents, four village of Corinth residents, one Hadley resident, 42 Moreau residents, six Northumberland residents, seven town of Saratoga residents, five Schuylerville residents, four South Glens Falls residents and 51 Wilton residents.
- Recoveries: none.
- Essex County reported six new cases.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported 11 coronavirus patients, two more than Wednesday. No one is in intensive care and two patients are no longer contagious, but not well enough to be discharged.
- Saratoga Hospital reported 13 coronavirus patients, two more than Wednesday.
On Wednesday, the most recent day this data is available:
- The Capital Region reported 277 new cases, a positive test rate of 2%, which kept the weekly average at 2.4%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 2.7%, which decreased the weekly average to 2.3%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 2.6%, which kept the weekly average at 2.9%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 2.4%, which decreased the weekly average to 3%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 2.8%, which increased the weekly average to 1.4%.
- Statewide, 8,888 people tested positive for the virus, a positive test rate of 3.71%. A total of 4,604 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday and 56 people died.
