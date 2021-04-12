COVID reaches into Washington County Jail

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

All staff wear masks at all times, and the inmates wear masks when they leave their cells.

“We’re making them wear a mask if they’re out of their cell,” he said, adding that they have generally been agreeable during the pandemic. “They’ve been good. They’re wearing a mask.”

Inmates also aren’t allowed visitors — they get extra phone calls instead — and aren’t allowed to travel beyond their pod.

But in their cells, they are close together.

Inmate Daniel Latterell of Hudson Falls, who is in jail after pleading guilty to violating an order of protection, asked a relative to pass on his complaints about the situation. He said that in the cell block, bunk beds are only 4 feet apart and no one wore a mask until the recent positive cases.

He has a noncancerous tumor in his chest and is worried about his health. He said he’s scared and blames the Saratoga County inmates, whom he said brought in the virus.

At the Warren County Jail, inmates are also being offered masks but aren’t wearing them, said Sheriff Jim LaFarr.

“To be honest, I’m not aware of any who are choosing to wear masks,” he said.