COVID rates remain steady

Warren County reported 24 new COVID cases on Tuesday.

Ten of these cases include positive results from home test kits, according to Warren County Health Services.

There have been 146 new cases in the last five days, with a seven-day rolling positivity rate of 6%. The positivity rate is down 0.6% since Friday.

The number of COVID patients in Glens Falls Hospital is down to 10, with no patients in the ICU, according to the hospital spokesman Ray Agnew.

Hospitalizations in the county have decreased as of Tuesday, from eight patients to five.

Since April 2020, 118 deaths due to COVID have been reported in the county. According to county data, 67 people have died in the hospital, 41 at a nursing home, eight at home and two in an assisted living facility.

Free COVID-19 home test kits can be picked up at different town halls throughout the county.

Test kits are also available at different Stewart’s Shops, with the exception of the Glen Street and Broad Street locations in Glens Falls, due to traffic concerns.

Glens Falls Mayor Bill Collins has said City Hall is giving out test kits as well.

The Aviation Mall in Queensbury still has a vaccination/testing site. Testing is available on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Hospitals in the Capital Region have a total of 146 COVID patients, which is eight fewer than Monday.

Washington County

New York state data showed seven new COVID-19 cases out of 150 tests administered in Washington County.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 5.1%.

There are a total of 57 active COVID cases reported through official channels: labs, testing sites and the county’s “At Home” portal.

Out of those 57 reported cases, two people are currently hospitalized.

To date, the county has reported a total of 84 COVID-related deaths.

As of Monday, 38,868 residents out of Washington County’s total population of 61,197 have been fully vaccinated.

At-home test kits can be picked up at the county’s Municipal Center (Building B entrance), as well as the county’s Public Health Department.

Saratoga County

Out of a total of 854 administered tests, 29 COVID positive cases have been reported in Saratoga County.

The county has a seven-day rolling positivity rate of 5.0%.

According to the Saratoga County Department of Public Health Services, the current level community transmission is high.

A total of 44.6% of the county’s population has received a booster shot.

The county currently has 25 residents hospitalized.

There are currently 225 active COVID cases in the county.

Statewide

As of Monday, there were 1,619 positive cases out of 72,884 administered tests, according to New York state data.

There are 136 new cases statewide since Sunday’s report.

The state’s seven-day rolling positivity rate remains at 2.1%.

To date, the state has had a total of 4,889,903 cases, according to the state Department of Health.

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at (518) 681 7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com

