COVID rates increase in Adirondack counties, but Warren and Washington levels still low

While COVID rates of infection are on the rise throughout the Adirondack region, Warren County’s and Washington County’s community COVID-19 levels are still designated as being “low,” according to reports.

That community level has recently risen to “medium” and “high” for some other Adirondack counties, the Warren County report said.

Warren County Health Services reported 26 new COVID cases on Friday, seven of which stemmed from at-home test results.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 2.8%.

There have been 92 total COVID cases in the last five days.

No one in the county is critically ill from COVID, and there were only three county residents hospitalized due to COVID as of Friday.

Glens Falls Hospital currently has five COVID patients in-house, with none in the ICU, according to hospital spokesperson Ray Agnew.

Washington County

Washington County has not updated its COVID data since Friday, March 18.

As of then, the county had 41 active COVID cases, with three residents hospitalized.

According to state data, seven tested positive out of 328 administered tests as of Friday morning.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 2.6%.

The COVID-19 community level in the county, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is designated as being “low.”

Capital Region/statewide

There are 59 COVID patients throughout Capital Region hospitals, according to Warren County data.

There were 165 new COVID cases out of 5,005 administered tests in the region, according to state data.

The rolling positivity rate for the region is 3.2%. For the state as a whole, it is 2.1%.

Statewide, 3,327 tested positive for COVID out of 138,666 administered tests, as of Friday morning, according to state data.

