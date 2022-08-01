COVID rates for area counties reported

Washington County's seven-day rolling positivity rate is at 9.4%, surpassing Warren County's rate at 6.4%, according to state data.

State data indicates that as of Monday, Warren County has 11 new COVID cases, while Washington County has six new cases.

Despite the increased rates of COVID infection due to the highly contagious omicron subvariant BA.5, levels are still low in Warren County compared to rates during the month of May, when the seven-day rolling positivity rate was in the teens.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the new subvariant has been driving up the number of COVID-related hospitalizations nationwide.

Glens Falls Hospital currently has 18 COVID patients in-house with two in the ICU, according to hospital spokesperson Liza Rucinski.

While this number appears to be higher than last month's, Rucinski said it is not a "significant spike," as the number of patients have been hovering between 10 and 20 the last few weeks.

In Washington County, the seven-day rolling positivity rate increased by approximately 3 percentage points since exactly a week from Monday.

In Warren County, the rate decreased by nearly 2 percentage points during the same time frame.

Capital Region

As of Monday, there were 146 new COVID positive cases out of 1,528 administered tests in the Capital Region, according to state data.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate in the region is 10.3%.

Statewide, 4,034 people tested positive for COVID out of 41,231 administered tests.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate statewide is 8.7%.

Nationwide, as of July 27, the seven-day moving average of daily cases is 126,272, which is a 0.9% decrease from the previous week recorded, according to the CDC.