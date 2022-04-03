COVID positivity rates remain low in local counties

Warren County recorded 11 new positive COVID cases out of the 357 residents tested on Saturday, according to New York state data on Sunday.

The rolling positivity rate stood at 4.1%.

As of Sunday, 75.3% of the population has completed the COVID vaccine series. Out of 64,265 county residents, 51,512 have received one dose of the vaccine and 48,361 have completed the vaccine series.

Free COVID-19 home test kits remain available for the public at Warren County Municipal Center (entrances to DMV and Human Services buildings), town halls around Warren County and City Hall in Glens Falls.

Warren County Health Services also operates a COVID testing site at the Warren County Municipal Center that is in operation weekdays, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The site is open, by appointment only, to residents of Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Essex and Hamilton counties. Those with questions can call Warren County Health Services at 518-761-6580 or log on to warrencountyny.gov/covidhub.

Washington County

Washington County also recorded 11 new cases on Saturday out of the 279 test results reported, according to state data.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 2.8%.

According to New York state data on Sunday, 39,105 have completed the vaccine series and 41,286 county residents have received one dose of the COVID vaccine. Of the 61,197 people living in Washington County, 63.9% have completed the vaccine series.

Statewide

The New York state COVID data website showed on Sunday that 3,683 new COVID cases were recorded on Saturday out of the 125,777 test results reported.

Statewide, 825 residents were in the hospital, with 125 in the ICU.

As of Sunday, 14,772,863 New Yorkers have completed the COVID vaccine series and 16,487,032 have received one dose.

Jana DeCamilla is a staff writer who covers Moreau, Queensbury, and Lake George. She can be reached at 518-742-3272 or jdecamilla@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.