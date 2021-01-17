COVID outbreaks spreading in region's nursing homes

There are coronavirus outbreaks in several nursing homes in Warren County, and tracers have found “significant community spread,” Warren County Health Services said Sunday.
There are cases at Warren Center in Queensbury and The Pines in Glens Falls, where the first resident tested positive Friday, one week after everyone who consented received the first dose of the vaccine. The vaccine requires two doses and is not effective immediately.
But so far, no additional swabs have tested positive for the more contagious variant of COVID-19.
Five Warren County residents are documented with having that variant, all stemming from one case at a jewelry store in Saratoga Springs.
One more case with the variant was found Sunday, in Westchester County. To date, 18 New Yorkers have tested positive for the variant.
Sunday’s statistics
- Warren County reported 37 new cases, for a total of 1,916 confirmed case since March, and 71 recoveries, for a total of 1,460 recoveries among confirmed cases. There are 411 people currently ill, 14 of whom are hospitalized, three more than on Saturday.
- Washington County reported 10 new cases, for a total of 1,366 confirmed cases since March, and 68 recoveries, for a total of 1,140 recoveries. There are 209 people currently ill, eight of whom are hospitalized, which is the same as Saturday.
- Essex County does not report on weekends, but reported to the state that seven people tested positive Saturday.
- Saratoga County reported Friday’s figures, which included seven more deaths, with no details. Nine residents have now died in Moreau, up from six on Jan. 14.
Saratoga County also reported 272 new cases for Friday, for a total of 8,733 confirmed cases since March. There were 114 recoveries, for a total of 4,823 recoveries.
- There are 3,883 people currently ill and 106 are hospitalized, 13 more than on Thursday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases: two town of Corinth residents (for a total of 47), two Hadley residents (for a total of 19), 11 Moreau residents (for a total of 189), two Northumberland residents (for a total of 82), four town of Saratoga residents (for a total of 52), three South Glens Falls residents (for a total of 40), and 21 Wilton residents (for a total of 260).
- Still ill: 45 town of Corinth residents, 36 village of Corinth residents, 17 Hadley residents, 178 Moreau residents, 80 Northumberland residents, 48 town of Saratoga residents, 17 Schuylerville residents, 37 South Glens Falls residents, 14 Victory residents and 239 Wilton residents.
For Saturday, the most recent day for which the following data was available:
- The Capital Region reported a total of 705 new cases, for a positive test rate of 6.2% and a weekly average of 7.6%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 3.9% and a weekly average of 6.6%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 2.1% and a weekly average of 5.1%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 6.9% and a weekly average of 8.2%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 1.6% and a weekly average of 4%.
- Statewide, 13,842 people tested positive, a positive test rate of 5.61%. There were 8,771 people hospitalized with coronavirus Saturday and 172 people died.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.