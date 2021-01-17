COVID outbreaks spreading in region's nursing homes

There are coronavirus outbreaks in several nursing homes in Warren County, and tracers have found “significant community spread,” Warren County Health Services said Sunday.

There are cases at Warren Center in Queensbury and The Pines in Glens Falls, where the first resident tested positive Friday, one week after everyone who consented received the first dose of the vaccine. The vaccine requires two doses and is not effective immediately.

But so far, no additional swabs have tested positive for the more contagious variant of COVID-19.

Five Warren County residents are documented with having that variant, all stemming from one case at a jewelry store in Saratoga Springs.

One more case with the variant was found Sunday, in Westchester County. To date, 18 New Yorkers have tested positive for the variant.

Sunday’s statistics