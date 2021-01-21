COVID outbreaks spread to four Centers-owned nursing homes in area

“That wing that’s showing high activity becomes the red zone and that’s where the containment must happen. All of the positive(s) are moved there. Those who are negative are re-tested again, then it’s decided where that person goes,” Jacomowitz said, adding that the center can only take action after approval from the state. “Immediately DOH is gets called and then a strategy is approved.”

He added that workers have grieved every loss and are doing everything they can to stop the spread, just as they tried to avoid infection outside their workplaces for the last 10 months.

“I totally understand her concerns, her worries and I feel for her and her family,” he said of Felice Best’s fears for her mother.

Warren and Glens Falls centers

Outbreaks began at both centers earlier, starting in December at Warren Center, just days before pharmacists arrived to vaccinate the residents. Those who were not yet ill were able to be vaccinated.

At Warren Center, no one new has tested positive in the last week. There are 22 residents ill, and two staff members have tested positive. Two residents died of coronavirus this month.