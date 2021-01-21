COVID outbreaks spread to four Centers-owned nursing homes in area

Five nursing home residents in Granville and Argyle have died amid coronavirus outbreaks that are now raging in four homes owned by Centers Health Care.
The outbreaks are at Slate Valley Center in Granville, Washington Center in Argyle and Glens Falls Center and Warren Center in Queensbury.
Washington Center was the last to fall, keeping the virus out until earlier this month, when residents in the quarantined ward for newcomers tested positive.
From there, it spread to others in that unit, and now to a second unit. The number of infected residents has grown rapidly, to 32 residents, and three have died. The first, Edward J. Weaver, Sr., 76, was memorialized in an obituary this week. He was remembered as a wonderful dad and hilarious jokester, and his family thanked the Washington Center staff.
“Words cannot express how thankful we are to the wonderful, caring nurses and staff at the Washington Center Nursing Home in Argyle for the amazing care and the love they showed to our dad at the most difficult time of his life,” they wrote.
Since the outbreak began, 12 staff members have tested positive. That’s stretching the nursing home farther, as it tries to separate staff so that workers do not carry the virus from one unit to another. But the center was short-staffed before it had to send 12 workers home to quarantine.
Many residents at the center — 84.5% — received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Jan. 6. In one week, they are due to get the second dose, and they are expected to have maximum protection two weeks later.
So for uninfected residents, it’s become a matter of holding out for three weeks.
“Thank God for the first one. We’re not totally unprotected. It’s up to God now,” said resident Ron Hintz.
He’s hoping the first dose provides some protection, enough to lessen the death toll. In the outbreaks at local nursing homes in the spring, each had a 25% fatality rate. In outbreaks this month, the fatality rate is so far much lower, and people are recovering much faster.
“The big unknown is what is the vaccine doing for us,” he said, noting that residents were vaccinated two weeks ago. “It appears two weeks is sort of a magic number, for some level of protection. My feeling is that if it wasn’t for the vaccine shots, things would actually be worse.”
Anyone who is still negative on Jan. 27 can get the second dose that day. In the meantime, Hintz, a retired engineer, has read through reports on the center’s HVAC system to determine that the virus isn’t spreading through the air.
“Apparently, the virus uses human beings to move around,” he said with his trademark humor. “It can’t go through walls by itself.”
He learned that although employees working in the quarantine unit were supposed to not work in any other units, at least one person went to the next unit, where the virus is now spreading.
“I was horrified to find out there was actually somebody going between the two units,” he said. “I’m sure they gowned up, and we do have a staff shortage. I’m sure it left somebody in this quandary: these people need medicine, what do I do?”
On his unit, everyone is on “room confinement” as he put it, and workers are wearing N-95 masks and using rapid tests to check everyone. He tested negative Thursday morning. Residents are struggling with the isolation.
“People are going stir-crazy from room confinement,” Hintz said. “We were doing hall bingo — you could sit in your doorway — but it’s difficult playing bingo when there’s a fire raging next door.”
Slate Valley Center
At Slate Valley Center, 48 residents have tested positive and two died in the last two days. Also, 12 staff members there have caught the virus.
Residents there received the Pfizer vaccine on Jan. 13, and the second dose is coming on Feb. 3. More than 86% of the residents took the vaccine, as did 38% of the staff — they are receiving it in segments so that everyone does not experience side effects at once if there are side effects.
The ill residents are all in a dedicated wing that only has COVID-positive residents, with dedicated clinical and non-clinical staff so there is no crossover into other parts of the building, said spokesman Jeffrey Jacomowitz.
Felice Best’s mother is among the COVID-positive patients, and she was shocked to receive a phone call telling her 45 people had tested positive at once. (That later grew to 48 people.)
“You test twice a week. How do you test twice a week and not know?” she said. “I know that the aides work hard. I don’t want to shoot the messenger. But I’m upset.”
She wondered if administration had made mistakes that led the outbreak grow so large before it was detected, or if family members weren’t told right away. But most of all, she’s devastated by the news.
“My mother is in their care. I haven’t seen her since March,” she said. “I thought my mother was protected there.”
Her mother, Nirma Louda, has late-stage Alzheimer’s. The isolation had been hardest on Alzheimer’s patients, who can experience rapid cognitive decline without consistent contact with loved ones. But the isolation from visitors was intended to keep them safe.
Jacomowitz confirmed that each facility is testing residents twice a week, using both rapid and PCR tests. If tests show that a group is testing positive, the facility administrator immediately calls the state Department of Health to get approval to create a positive-only wing.
“That wing that’s showing high activity becomes the red zone and that’s where the containment must happen. All of the positive(s) are moved there. Those who are negative are re-tested again, then it’s decided where that person goes,” Jacomowitz said, adding that the center can only take action after approval from the state. “Immediately DOH is gets called and then a strategy is approved.”
He added that workers have grieved every loss and are doing everything they can to stop the spread, just as they tried to avoid infection outside their workplaces for the last 10 months.
“I totally understand her concerns, her worries and I feel for her and her family,” he said of Felice Best’s fears for her mother.
Warren and Glens Falls centers
Outbreaks began at both centers earlier, starting in December at Warren Center, just days before pharmacists arrived to vaccinate the residents. Those who were not yet ill were able to be vaccinated.
At Warren Center, no one new has tested positive in the last week. There are 22 residents ill, and two staff members have tested positive. Two residents died of coronavirus this month.
At Glens Falls Center, the outbreak hit after residents were vaccinated with their first dose. There are 39 residents and 13 staff members are still ill. One resident has died. The center also had an outbreak in April, in which 20 residents died. In the current outbreak, the fatality rate has been much lower so far, and recoveries have happened faster, with 57 residents and eight staff recovered.
“I want to add that for all of these facilities, our front-line health workers have been working incredibly hard to help treat these folks who have been tested positive plus those who are negative, to keep them negative from the virus,” Jacomowitz said. “Each facility has been in contact and working with the families in these very trying times, so the work of our health workers should be honored, not shamed.”
