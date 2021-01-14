COVID outbreak at Warren Center kills two more residents

Two more residents at Warren Center have died of coronavirus, which they caught just days before Walgreens staff arrived to vaccinate everyone.
There are now 20 people sick with coronavirus in the Queensbury nursing home. They are all in one wing, with dedicated staff so that the virus can be contained.
The virus struck in late December. Walgreens vaccinated residents who were not sick on Jan. 8, and will return on Jan. 29. Nearly 60% of the residents were vaccinated on Jan. 8.
Up to half the staff could have been vaccinated as well, but 17.42% of them agreed to take the shot. More are expected to get vaccinated on Jan. 29, spokesman Jeff Jacomowitz said.
The chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, Rachel Seeber, offered condolences to the families of the nursing home residents who died.
“It is with deep sympathies that yet again, for the third time in just four days, that I find myself offering condolences on behalf of the Warren County Board of Supervisors to loved ones as their hearts break after losing family members and friends during this devastating fight against COVID,” she said in a statement.
“We are fortunate to live in a community where we are still able to identify and assist those impacted by COVID, yet are unfortunate enough to recognize that that we are far from ending this battle against COVID. We ask that, during these difficult times, we all remember to show our friends and neighbors a little extra patience and kindness because we truly cannot begin to understand how difficult these moments of grief may be for each other, especially as so many families are grieving in solitude without the loving support of their family and friends.”
Hudson Falls staying virtual
So many teachers and staff are quarantined or sick with coronavirus that Hudson Falls schools still can't reopen, Interim Superintendent Jon Hunter said.
The buildings may reopen after Jan. 25.
On Thursday, there were 75 staff and students still quarantined, down from 83 the day before. But it's still too many to reopen buildings, Hunter said.
"When you try to put together a big-picture in-person learning for any one building, there's not enough faculty to support instruction or there's not enough teachers to support in-person learning or there's not enough students in a cohort," he said.
Teachers have found some positives to teaching virtually.
"For us, this is about learning about how we can add to our instructional toolbox. Kids learn in different ways and sometimes it's really tough to get to every kid" in person, he said. "This allows us to get to some kids who want to be a little more thoughtful and process things a little more slowly. You do a big lesson and then you get to check in with small groups and engage people in different ways."
