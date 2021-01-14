COVID outbreak at Warren Center kills two more residents

Two more residents at Warren Center have died of coronavirus, which they caught just days before Walgreens staff arrived to vaccinate everyone.

There are now 20 people sick with coronavirus in the Queensbury nursing home. They are all in one wing, with dedicated staff so that the virus can be contained.

The virus struck in late December. Walgreens vaccinated residents who were not sick on Jan. 8, and will return on Jan. 29. Nearly 60% of the residents were vaccinated on Jan. 8.

Up to half the staff could have been vaccinated as well, but 17.42% of them agreed to take the shot. More are expected to get vaccinated on Jan. 29, spokesman Jeff Jacomowitz said.

The chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, Rachel Seeber, offered condolences to the families of the nursing home residents who died.

“It is with deep sympathies that yet again, for the third time in just four days, that I find myself offering condolences on behalf of the Warren County Board of Supervisors to loved ones as their hearts break after losing family members and friends during this devastating fight against COVID,” she said in a statement.