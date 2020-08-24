COVID outbreak at Essex Center now affects 23 employees, 32 residents

The Essex Center coronavirus cluster is now officially an outbreak, the Essex County Department of Health reported Monday.
At the nursing home, 32 residents are sick with coronavirus, and three have been hospitalized. Three others have died of the virus. There are 86 people living at Essex Center currently.
Among employees, 23 employees have tested positive in the last week. In addition, four employees who were tested in July were positive. It’s not clear if their cases were the start of the outbreak.
The county has now received results for all of the tests ordered. They tested every resident and employee, except for two residents who refused.
The Department of Health is now re-testing every resident who tested negative last week.
The department has also been contacting all of the close contacts of the employees who tested positive. There are 64 people quarantined due to their contact with an employee, and all of them are being offered rapid testing later this week.
So far, no one outside the nursing home has gotten sick, the department said in a news release.
Officials are also trying to control the spread, but said it was hard to do because of the delay in test results earlier, when the nursing home was paying a private lab to do the routine weekly tests for all employees, which was required by the state.
“The process of testing, isolating positive cases and quarantining contacts is very effective in halting the spread of COVID-19,” Essex County Department of Health spokesman Jess Darney Buehler wrote in a news release. “However, the delay in getting test results back that has been experienced locally and throughout the U.S. means that cases are not identified as quickly and efficiently as needed.”
The county has arranged a partnership with the state lab, Wadsworth Laboratory, to ensure quick results from tests related to the outbreak.
Also on Monday:
- Warren County reported no new cases. One person is sick, mildly. No one is hospitalized.
- Washington County reported no new cases, and two people recovered, for a total of 237 recoveries.
- Saratoga County reported 14 people tested positive over the course of the weekend, for a total of 858 confirmed cases. Eight people recovered, for a total of 787 recoveries. There are 54 people still sick, and two are hospitalized.
- Essex County reported 54 people are currently sick, all residents or employees of Essex Center. Three people, all residents, are hospitalized.
- The Capital Region reported seven people tested positive Sunday, the most recent day for which total regional data is available. That put the Capital Region's positive test rate at 0.4%. Most of the cases were in Schenectady County, which had three new cases and a positive test rate of 2%. The goal, to contain the virus, is to keep the positive test rate under 1%.
- Statewide, 408 people tested positive Sunday, the most recent day for which data is available. That was 0.66 percent of the people tested, due to a surge of tests for students and staff heading to college.
- There were 482 people hospitalized Sunday with coronavirus in the state, and seven people died of it.
- Locally, Saratoga Hospital and Glens Falls Hospital each had two patients with coronavirus Monday.
