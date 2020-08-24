COVID outbreak at Essex Center now affects 23 employees, 32 residents

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Glen Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Essex Center coronavirus cluster is now officially an outbreak, the Essex County Department of Health reported Monday.

At the nursing home, 32 residents are sick with coronavirus, and three have been hospitalized. Three others have died of the virus. There are 86 people living at Essex Center currently.

Among employees, 23 employees have tested positive in the last week. In addition, four employees who were tested in July were positive. It’s not clear if their cases were the start of the outbreak.

The county has now received results for all of the tests ordered. They tested every resident and employee, except for two residents who refused.

The Department of Health is now re-testing every resident who tested negative last week.

The department has also been contacting all of the close contacts of the employees who tested positive. There are 64 people quarantined due to their contact with an employee, and all of them are being offered rapid testing later this week.

So far, no one outside the nursing home has gotten sick, the department said in a news release.