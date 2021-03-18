COVID or no, maple sap still flows: Producers to welcome visitors over next two weekends

“People may have to enjoy their maple at their own kitchen table,” Kelly said.

Weather this year has delayed the start of the sugaring season.

“The temperatures last week were warm during the day. Now it’s super cold again,” Kelly said. “The typical March maple season may push into April.”

“There’s been no real big runs yet,” said Brian Ducharme, co-owner with Julie Ryan of Wild Hill Maple in Jackson. As of Tuesday, “I have maybe a fifth of my normal crop. Usually I’d be at three-quarters by this time.”

Ducharme was philosophical about the delay.

“Everything is run by the weather,” he said.

Sap only runs when temperatures are below freezing at night and above freezing during the day. Trees may need several days of warmth to thaw after a spell of deep cold.

“That doesn’t mean we won’t have an extended season,” Ducharme said. “It could turn out to be great.”

COVID has actually increased his sales, Ducharme said.

“People are staying home and eating more pancakes,” he said. “When the economy goes down, our sales go up. People take more of the smaller luxuries.”