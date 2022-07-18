COVID levels in Warren, Washington counties lower than elsewhere in Capital Region

Warren County had an additional 11 new COVID cases Sunday out of 150 administered tests, according to the latest data from New York state data.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate in Warren County is 7.7%, according to the same data.

State data reported a total of 93 new COVID cases in the last five days in Warren County.

According to state data, there has been a slight uptick in new COVID cases since the beginning of July.

Warren County has the second lowest seven-day rolling positivity rate in the Capital Region, according to state data.

Washington County

As of July 15, there have been a total of 15 active COVID cases in Washington County, according county data.

Washington County has the lowest seven-day rolling positivity rate in the Capital Region, at 6.1%, according to state data.

The county has made available free at-home COVID-19 test kits for pick up at its various facilities in Fort Edward: Municipal Center and the Public Health Department.

They are available, free to the public, from Monday to Friday during business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

According to state data, there were six new COVID cases out of 105 administered tests in Washington County on Sunday.

Saratoga County

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for Saratoga County is 8.4%, according to county data.

There are currently 173 active COVID cases in the county.

There are currently 19 active hospitalizations in the county due to COVID.

According to state data, there are 49 active COVID cases out of 538 administered tests in the county.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 9%, according to state data.