COVID infection rate on the rise in Warren County

The seven-day rolling positivity rate in Warren County is 3.8%, which shows a slow upward climb in the infection rate over the last couple of weeks.

Warren County Health Services confirmed 71 new COVID cases over the last three days.

There were 22 on Monday, 21 on Sunday and 28 on Saturday. A total of 28 of all those cases stemmed from at-home test results.

The total amount of new COVID cases over the last five days, as of Monday, is 120.

There are still three county residents who are hospitalized due to COVID, according to the health services.

Glens Falls Hospital has six total COVID patients in-house, with none in the ICU, according to hospital spokesperson Ray Agnew.

Washington County

Washington County last updated its COVID data on Friday, which brought with it the sad news of the county's 86th COVID-related death.

The 85-year-old victim had been a resident of a nursing home in the county, and the person was hospitalized as well as vaccinated.

In their last report, the county confirmed 34 new COVID cases and two active hospitalizations.

According to state data, as of Monday morning, three county residents tested positive for COVID out of 209 administered tests.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate in the county is 2.4%.

Capital Region/statewide

There are 55 patients hospitalized with COVID throughout the Capital Region, six fewer than Sunday's numbers, according to Warren County data.

A total of 101 residents throughout the region tested positive out of 2,782 administered tests, as of Monday morning, according to state data.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate in the region is increasing incrementally. As of Monday, it stands at 3.4%.

Statewide, that rate took a dip over the last couple of weeks, but is slowly increasing again. Currently, it is 2.4%.

Out of 70,156 administered COVID tests statewide, 2,010 individuals tested positive.

