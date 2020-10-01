COVID impact: Hudson Falls schools closing today; Queensbury High School on Friday

Warrensburg Elementary School

Warrensburg Elementary School did not close after a person there tested positive for coronavirus. The person had been in school on Monday morning, leaving early. A test came back positive late Wednesday.

But Warren County Health Services determined no entire classes needed to quarantine, nor did the school need to close.

“The school district has a thorough safety plan that requires mask use and social distancing, and it was followed closely. The exposures were for short periods of time that were not deemed long enough for possible viral transmission, and windows were open for ventilation during the affected time period," said Health Services Director Ginelle Jones.

The school district said it would contact families of those who were in close contact with the person.

Hadley-Luzerne High School

A student at the high school tested positive late Wednesday, but had not been in the school for several days, so the school remained open.

"One of the individuals had not attended in-school classes during the time they would have been considered infectious, so this case will not affect school operations," said Warren County spokesman Don Lehman.

Check back with poststar.com for updates.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.