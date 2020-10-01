COVID impact: Hudson Falls schools closing today; Queensbury High School on Friday

Hudson Falls schools are closing early today and all buildings will go to remote learning for five days, Washington County announced Thursday.
Also, Queensbury High School will close Friday after a person at the school tested positive for coronavirus.
Hudson Falls schools
A student who attended the Hudson Falls Kindergarten Center at 2 Clark St. has tested positive for coronavirus, according to Washington County Public Health officials.
The student attended school Wednesday.
To give Washington County Public Health time to do contact tracing, the school district is closing all buildings for the next five school days.
School officials sent out emails to every family, saying the closure was “out of an abundance of caution.”
Queensbury High School
All high school students will have virtual classes on Friday.
The closure will give Warren County Health Services time for contact tracing so that those who had close contact with the infected person can be quarantined. The school will also be deep-cleaned and disinfected, officials said.
High school classes will resume in-person on Monday. The middle school and elementary school will stay on their current schedule.
Warrensburg Elementary School
Warrensburg Elementary School did not close after a person there tested positive for coronavirus. The person had been in school on Monday morning, leaving early. A test came back positive late Wednesday.
But Warren County Health Services determined no entire classes needed to quarantine, nor did the school need to close.
“The school district has a thorough safety plan that requires mask use and social distancing, and it was followed closely. The exposures were for short periods of time that were not deemed long enough for possible viral transmission, and windows were open for ventilation during the affected time period," said Health Services Director Ginelle Jones.
The school district said it would contact families of those who were in close contact with the person.
Hadley-Luzerne High School
A student at the high school tested positive late Wednesday, but had not been in the school for several days, so the school remained open.
"One of the individuals had not attended in-school classes during the time they would have been considered infectious, so this case will not affect school operations," said Warren County spokesman Don Lehman.
