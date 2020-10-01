COVID impact: Hudson Falls schools closing today; Queensbury high and middle schools on Friday

The student attended school Wednesday.

To give Washington County Public Health time to do contact tracing, the school district is closing all buildings for the next five school days.

School officials sent out emails to every family, saying the closure was “out of an abundance of caution.”

Queensbury High School

All high school students will have virtual classes on Friday.

The building closure will give Warren County Health Services time for contact tracing so that those who had close contact with two infected people can be quarantined. The school will also be deep-cleaned and disinfected, officials said.

High school classes will resume in-person on Monday. Queensbury Middle School also closed Friday. The elementary school will stay on their current schedule.

"We want to assure our school community that we continue to work with Warren County Public Health as they complete their contact tracing," Superintendent Kyle Gannon said in a message to families.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He stressed that anyone exposed had to quarantine for 14 days, even if they immediately took a COVID test. The tests are not reliable before the person has symptoms.