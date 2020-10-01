COVID impact: Hudson Falls schools closing today; Queensbury high and middle schools on Friday

Hudson Falls schools closed early on Thursday and all school buildings have gone to remote learning for five days, Washington County officials announced.
Also, Queensbury High School will close Friday after two people at the school tested positive for coronavirus, it was announced Thursday. Queensbury Middle School also closed Friday, in an announcement made Thursday evening after a student who was connected to a high school case tested positive as well.
Also, at North Warren Central Schools, a coronavirus case was announced Thursday evening. Friday is a superintendent's day for the North Warren school district, so students were not going to be in school. The district plans to open as scheduled Monday. The person who tested positive was at the Middle/High School on Wednesday.
The schools are among 693 public and private schools across the state that have reported at least one infection since school started, according to the Associated Press.
Schools reported on a state database that more than 700 students and 400 school staff had tested positive for the virus so far.
Hudson Falls schools
A student who attended the Hudson Falls Kindergarten Center at 2 Clark St. has tested positive for coronavirus, according to Washington County Public Health officials.
The student attended school Wednesday.
To give Washington County Public Health time to do contact tracing, the school district is closing all buildings for the next five school days.
School officials sent out emails to every family, saying the closure was “out of an abundance of caution.”
Queensbury High School
All high school students will have virtual classes on Friday.
The building closure will give Warren County Health Services time for contact tracing so that those who had close contact with two infected people can be quarantined. The school will also be deep-cleaned and disinfected, officials said.
High school classes will resume in-person on Monday. Queensbury Middle School also closed Friday. The elementary school will stay on their current schedule.
"We want to assure our school community that we continue to work with Warren County Public Health as they complete their contact tracing," Superintendent Kyle Gannon said in a message to families.
Support Local Journalism
He stressed that anyone exposed had to quarantine for 14 days, even if they immediately took a COVID test. The tests are not reliable before the person has symptoms.
"Following Warren County Public Health recommendations, those who were exposed to the positive individual are under a mandatory quarantine, which will last 14 days, regardless of testing negative for COVID-19. For anyone exposed, Warren County Public Health will reach out and advise on the need to quarantine and arrange for testing," he said.
Warrensburg Elementary School
Warrensburg Elementary School did not close after a person there tested positive for coronavirus. The person had been in school on Monday morning, leaving early. A test came back positive late Wednesday.
But Warren County Health Services determined no entire classes needed to quarantine, nor did the school need to close.
“The school district has a thorough safety plan that requires mask use and social distancing, and it was followed closely. The exposures were for short periods of time that were not deemed long enough for possible viral transmission, and windows were open for ventilation during the affected time period," said Health Services Director Ginelle Jones.
The school district said it would contact families of those who were in close contact with the person.
Hadley-Luzerne High School
A student at the high school tested positive late Wednesday, but had not been in the school for several days, so the school remained open.
"One of the individuals had not attended in-school classes during the time they would have been considered infectious, so this case will not affect school operations," said Warren County spokesman Don Lehman.
Fort Hudson nursing home
An employee at the Fort Hudson nursing home in Fort Edward tested positive through routine testing Thursday.
The person was immediately removed from duty and will be quarantined for at least 14 days. Staff can only return with a negative test.
The person was asymptomatic and works in only one unit, Sandy Hill Pavilion. That unit cares for residents with early dementia. No residents there are showing symptoms, according to the nursing home.
However, every resident was tested Thursday.
Fort Hudson also had to close down its visitation program. New York state currently requires nursing homes to wait 14 days after any positive test before allowing visitation. (End of life visits are still allowed.)
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
In this Series
Coronavirus collection: Read the latest updates
-
Updated
Watch now: Gov. Andrew Cuomo's gives an COVID-19 update
-
SUNY Adirondack's campus cautiously comes alive as college begins fall semester
-
Students return to class under new COVID-19 guidelines
- 263 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.