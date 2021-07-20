COVID exposure advisory issued following church gathering

HUDSON FALLS — A weeklong gathering hosted by a Gansevoort church prompted local health officials to issue a COVID-19 exposure advisory on Tuesday, because more than a dozen attendees tested positive for the virus.

The gathering took place from July 10–17 under a tent in a field located along Burgoyne Avenue, according to a news release.

A number of congregations from throughout Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties attended, according to the release, and attendees from Vermont were also present.

Mount Zion Church, a nondenominational, full gospel church based in Gansevoort hosted a tent revival event at 2437 Burgoyne Ave. from July 11-18, according to the church's website.

A pastor from the church hung up on a Post-Star reporter when reached for comment. A subsequent phone message was not returned.

"2021 Annual Tent Revival is July 11th - July 18th at 7pm nightly at 2437 Burgoyne Ave in Hudson Falls NY our Sunday Morning Services the 11th and the 18th will be held at the tent as well," the website reads.

It’s unclear which other congregations were in attendance.