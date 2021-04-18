COVID deaths and cases decreasing

New York state may be beginning to feel the effect of coronavirus vaccination.
On Saturday, 35 people died of COVID, the fewest to die since Nov. 22.
The COVID positivity rate also fell to 2.3 percent, the lowest since Nov. 7.
However, locally more young people are catching the virus. The majority of the eight new Warren County cases Sunday were young people, and three involved three different school districts: Glens Falls City School District, Queensbury Union Free School District and Warrensburg Central School District.
Last week, Saratoga County set up clinics to vaccinate high school students, using the Pfizer vaccine, which is the only one approved for people younger than 18. Teens age 16 and older can get Pfizer.
CVS and Walgreens are locally offering the Pfizer vaccine this week, and Warren County Health Services is planning clinics for 16- and 17-year-olds through their school districts if the county receives Pfizer vaccine doses.
"New York is making tremendous progress in our goal to vaccinate every New Yorker while keeping the infection and hospitalization rates down, but variants of the virus remain a concern across the state," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement. "It's going to take everyone working together, as individuals and in communities, to protect each other and defeat this virus once and for all. Until we get to that point, we must stay vigilant and continue with the behaviors we know slow the spread — washing your hands, staying socially distanced and wearing a mask."
Sunday’s statistics
- Warren County reported eight new cases, for a total of 3,247 confirmed cases. The county reported seven recoveries, for a total of 3,073 recoveries among confirmed cases. A total of 107 residents are currently ill, including seven who are hospitalized, an increase of one since Saturday. One patient is critically ill and the other six are moderately ill.
- Washington County reported numbers for Saturday and Sunday: 10 new cases, for a total of 2,543 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and 15 new recoveries, for a total of 2,419 recoveries. There are 86 people currently ill and five are hospitalized, an increase of three since Friday.
- Saratoga County does not report publicly on the weekends but told the state that 38 people tested positive Saturday.
- Essex County does not report publicly on the weekends but told the state that eight people tested positive Saturday.
On Saturday, the most recent day this data is available:
- The Capital Region reported 206 new cases, a positive test rate of 1.9%, which kept the weekly average at 2.3%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 1.9%, which increased the weekly average to 2.3%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 1.5%, which increased the weekly average to 1.9%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 1.3%, which decreased the weekly average to 2.7%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 3%, which increased the weekly average to 1.1%.
- Statewide, 5,704 tested positive for the virus on Saturday, a positive test rate of 2.35%. A total of 3,754 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 and 35 people died.
