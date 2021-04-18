COVID deaths and cases decreasing

New York state may be beginning to feel the effect of coronavirus vaccination.

On Saturday, 35 people died of COVID, the fewest to die since Nov. 22.

The COVID positivity rate also fell to 2.3 percent, the lowest since Nov. 7.

However, locally more young people are catching the virus. The majority of the eight new Warren County cases Sunday were young people, and three involved three different school districts: Glens Falls City School District, Queensbury Union Free School District and Warrensburg Central School District.

Last week, Saratoga County set up clinics to vaccinate high school students, using the Pfizer vaccine, which is the only one approved for people younger than 18. Teens age 16 and older can get Pfizer.

CVS and Walgreens are locally offering the Pfizer vaccine this week, and Warren County Health Services is planning clinics for 16- and 17-year-olds through their school districts if the county receives Pfizer vaccine doses.