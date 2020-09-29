COVID clusters forming in NYC area

The largest coronavirus clusters New York state has ever had are growing in the New York City area, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday.

He credited the state’s testing with finding the clusters quickly.

“When you have that level of data, you can really identify what’s going on geographically across the state. You can identify hot spots very quickly,” he said. “Then you can target those hot spots.”

He said he would speak with religious leaders in the orthodox Jewish community because the hot spots correspond with several religious schools. He wants to get their help.

“A cluster today can be community spread tomorrow,” he said. “When we see infection rate at 20 percent in some ZIP codes, that means people are going to die.”

Also on Tuesday, Colorado was added to the state’s quarantine list. Arizona and Virginia were removed from the list. When travelers enter New York state after being in any place on the list, they must quarantine for 14 days.

Tuesday’s statistics: