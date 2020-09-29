COVID clusters forming in NYC area

The largest coronavirus clusters New York state has ever had are growing in the New York City area, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday.
He credited the state’s testing with finding the clusters quickly.
“When you have that level of data, you can really identify what’s going on geographically across the state. You can identify hot spots very quickly,” he said. “Then you can target those hot spots.”
He said he would speak with religious leaders in the orthodox Jewish community because the hot spots correspond with several religious schools. He wants to get their help.
“A cluster today can be community spread tomorrow,” he said. “When we see infection rate at 20 percent in some ZIP codes, that means people are going to die.”
Also on Tuesday, Colorado was added to the state’s quarantine list. Arizona and Virginia were removed from the list. When travelers enter New York state after being in any place on the list, they must quarantine for 14 days.
Tuesday’s statistics:
- Warren County reported two new cases, one of which involved a person who visited a state on the quarantine list and quarantined as required. The other person visited a state that is not on the quarantine list, but caught the virus there. In addition, one person recovered. There have now been a total of 349 confirmed cases since March and 299 recoveries of confirmed cases. There are 15 people currently ill, none of whom are hospitalized.
- Washington County reported one new case, for a total of 286 confirmed cases since March, and one recovery, for a total of 261 recoveries. There are 12 people currently ill, and one is hospitalized.
- Saratoga County reported nine more cases, for a total of 1,065 people tested positive since March. Fifteen people recovered, for a total of 983 recoveries. There are 65 people currently ill and four are hospitalized, an increase from three Monday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, new illnesses include one South Glens Falls resident. Still ill: one Hadley resident, seven Moreau residents, one Northumberland resident, two town of Saratoga residents, three South Glens Falls residents and three Wilton residents.
- Recovered: two Hadley residents and one Wilton resident.
- Essex County reported no new cases.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported one coronavirus patient and Saratoga Hospital reported two.
The Capital Region reported a total of 31 new cases Monday, the most recent day for which data was available. That was a positive test rate of 0.9%. Three counties had a positive test rate of more than 1%, including Warren County at 1.3% and Saratoga County at 1.2%. Also, Albany County had 12 cases and a positive test rate of 1.3%.
Keeping positive tests below 1% is considered the point at which the virus is under control.
Statewide, 1,189 people tested positive Monday, the most recent day for which data was available. That was a positive test rate of 1.3%. However, the top 20 ZIP codes had a positive test rate of 5%.
There were 571 people hospitalized Monday with coronavirus, and two people died.
