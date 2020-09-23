COVID closes Martha's; Cases reported at high schools

“Warren County Public Health and the New York State Department of Health determined that the risk of transmission was low and that only one individual has been quarantined,” Gannon said. “At this time, the district remains open for in-person instruction. The individual followed COVID-19 protocols at all times, in accordance with the district’s safety plan.”

This is the third case in the school district. Two people at Queensbury Elementary School tested positive on Sept. 10. Those cases have not led to any additional cases, suggesting that the school district’s efforts have worked so far in keeping the virus from spreading.

Hadley-Luzerne Central School District also had a case at its high school. On Monday, a person who had not been in the high school for several days tested positive.

“This individual was last in the high school building earlier last week. Because this individual has not been in the building for several days, this particular case does not pose an immediate threat of contamination to our other students/staff in the building,” Superintendent Beecher Baker Sr. said in a statement on the school district’s website.

The state website that tracks school cases has not yet listed that case. It is the third case for Hadley-Luzerne; the previous two were at the elementary school.