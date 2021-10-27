COVID claims life of Washington County resident, 89

Washington County on Wednesday reported the death of an 89-year-old resident from COVID-19.

The resident had recently been hospitalized and was not vaccinated, according to the Washington County Public Health Department. The county offered its thoughts and prayers to the family, friends and caregivers of the person.

This is Washington County's 52nd COVID death since the start of the pandemic.

The county has picked up 67 cases in the last two days — 43 in a report issued Wednesday afternoon on top of 22 on Tuesday. A total of 47 people recovered, which leaves the active caseload at 179.

Eight people are in the hospital.

A total of 29 of the cases over that two-day period have ties to other infections including spread through households, workplaces and other school and community activities. The remaining 36 have no identifiable source of origin.

Washington County has a clinic scheduled for Thursday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Argyle Central School. Pfizer first doses and booster shots are available, as well as the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Washington County’s seven-day positivity rate is 4.8%.

Of the new cases in the last two days, 29 people had been fully vaccinated. This brings the total number of breakthrough cases up to 529, or 1.5%, out of 35,158 people who have completed a vaccine series.

The county’s vaccination rate stands at 57.5%. A total of 60.6% have received at least one dose.

Warren County

Warren County Health Services on Monday reported 27 new virus cases and 19 recoveries.

The number of active cases stands at 277. A total of 265 people have mild illness. Twelve people are hospitalized, which is one more than Tuesday. One person is in critical condition and 11 patients were considered moderately ill, according to Health Services.

Glens Falls Hospital reported 23 COVID-related hospitalizations, including three patients in the intensive care unit. Five people are out of isolation.

All of the new cases involve community spread of COVID-19. There are six cases involving individuals on Warren County public school campuses.

There are two reported cases at Lake George and one each at Glens Falls, Queensbury, Warrensburg and Bolton, according to the state website at schoolcovidreportcard.health.ny.gov.

The surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks continues to stem from Delta variant exposures in workplaces, households, youth sports and indoor events.

Warren County health officials are urging the public to be vigilant, as people are still getting seriously ill and dying from COVID-19.

“We are seeing too many people who are no longer taking COVID-19 seriously, not following local and CDC guidance, and that is leading to serious illnesses and deaths in numbers that we last saw over the winter,” said Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones in a news release. “The vast majority of the seriously ill and hospitalized folks that we are encountering are unvaccinated. Please get vaccinated if you have not done so, and get a booster shot if eligible.”

The seven-day average virus positivity rate is 4.4%.

The agency continues to recommend all individuals eligible for the vaccines to get inoculated as soon as possible, and that all individuals — regardless of vaccination status — wear a mask while in public indoor spaces to reduce the spread of the virus.

A total of 68.7% of Warren County residents have completed a vaccine series and 72.8% have received at least one dose.

Twelve of the new cases involved people who had been fully vaccinated, bringing the number of “breakthrough” cases to 765, or 1.73%, of the 44,118 Warren County residents that have been fully vaccinated. Of those, 719 had mild illness. A total of 31 people became moderately ill. Two became seriously ill and one critically ill. Twelve people died — all of them elderly with extensive health issues including five of them at one nursing home.

The vaccines have been proven to dramatically reduce the risk of infection and to lessen the severity of illness in the event a breakthrough cases does occur, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The vaccine is available at local pharmacies. Warren County has two upcoming clinics. One will take place on Nov. 2 at the Warren County Municipal Center COVID testing trailer from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Pfizer booster shots and first and second doses of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Jonson vaccines are available. Another clinic will be held on Nov. 9 at the same time and location and offer the same vaccines.

To register, visit https://warrencountyny.gov/covidhub.

The county’s vaccine team is also available for in-home visits.

For more information, contact Warren County Health Services at 518-761-6580.

Saratoga County

Saratoga County officials reported Wednesday that it was dealing with 345 active cases. There are 30 people in the hospital, which is two less than the previous report.

Saratoga County’s seven-day positivity rate is 3.4%.

The county’s vaccination rate stands at 67.1%. A total of 71.6% have received at least one dose.

Statewide

Statewide, 4,284 people tested positive for the virus on Sunday, the most recent day statewide data is available. That’s a positive test rate of 2.58%, which brings the state’s seven-day positive test rate average to 2.11%.

There are 1,996 people in the hospital. A total of 35 people died on Monday.

A total of 91,711 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday announced the launch of a new program — #GetTheVaxFacts — to combat COVID-19 vaccine misinformation online. There is a dedicated website that addresses the most pressing misinformation topics. The website can be accessed at https://tinyurl.com/rjrn6b7z and covers topics such as misinformation concerning pregnancy and infertility, side effects, safety and speed, as well as government conspiracy theories, according to a news release.

“With more than 86% of New York adults having received at least one dose, we have made tremendous progress in getting people vaccinated — but there is still more work to do,” Hochul said in a news release. “Misinformation is harmful and dangerous, especially to New Yorkers who remain hesitant about getting vaccinated, and we are fighting it on all fronts to ensure people know the real story about the vaccines: that they are safe, effective, and free. I urge all New Yorkers to actively take a role in helping their communities get the vax facts — so everyone can make an informed decision to protect themselves from this dangerous virus.”

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

