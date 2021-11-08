COVID cases still on rise in counties

Glens Falls Hospital had 35 total COVID-related hospitalizations as of Monday as cases continue to rise in Warren and Washington counties.

There are 25 virus active cases in the hospital with four in the intensive care unit, according to spokeswoman Katelyn Jensen. Ten more people are out of isolation.

Cases continue to rise in both Warren and Washington counties. Warren County on Monday reported 32 new COVID-19 infections and 25 recoveries. Warren County Health Services is monitoring 342 active COVID cases.

Twelve Warren County residents are hospitalized, which is one fewer than Sunday.

Washington County picked up 119 new cases over the weekend and had 69 recoveries for 336 active cases. Nineteen people are in the hospital, which is an increase of four.

All of the new Warren County cases involve community spread. The majority of the cases are arising from exposures in households and workplaces and indoor events and gatherings, according to Health Services.

Warren County’s seven-day average positivity rate is 5.8%.

The county on Monday released an updated breakdown by ZIP code. Glens Falls had the most active cases with 104 followed closely by Queensbury with 102. Warrensburg had the third most with 26.

Health Services continues to recommend all individuals eligible for the vaccines to get inoculated as soon as possible, and that all individuals — regardless of vaccination status — wear a mask while in public indoor spaces to reduce the spread of the virus.

Warren County’s vaccination rate is 69%. A total of 73.4% of residents have received at least one dose.

Eight of the new cases involved people who had been fully vaccinated, bringing the number of “breakthrough” cases to 924, or 2.08%, of the 44,361 Warren County residents who have been fully vaccinated.

The vaccines have been proven to dramatically reduce the risk of infection and to lessen the severity of illness in the event a breakthrough cases does occur, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Warren County Health Services will hold the following free COVID-19 vaccination clinics in the coming days:

Tuesday, Warren County Municipal Center Human Services Building from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson available.

Friday, Johnsburg Central School, Pfizer booster doses, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 16, Warren County Municipal Center, time and vaccines to be determined.

Friday, Nov. 19, Warrensburg High School, times and vaccines to be determined.

Washington County

Of the new Washington County cases, 53 have ties to other cases and the remaining 66 have no identifiable source of origin.

Twenty-one of the new infections involved people who are fully vaccinated. That brings the total number of breakthrough cases up to 661, or 1.86%, out of 35,466 people who have completed a vaccine series.

The county has the following upcoming clinics:

Wednesday, Granville Central School, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. First doses and boosters are available.

Saturday, Nov. 13, Washington County Burgoyne Avenue Campus, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., booster event only.

Thursday, Nov. 18, Argyle Central School, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. First doses and boosters available.

The county’s vaccination rate stands at 58%. A total of 61 % have received at least one dose.

Saratoga County

Saratoga County has an active caseload stands of 547. In the northern Saratoga county towns, there are 68 active cases in Moreau, seven in Corinth and 10 each in Hadley, Northumberland and Wilton.

There were 552 people who tested positivity in the county in the last seven days, an average positivity rate of 4%.

There are 22 people in the hospital. Fifteen of the hospitalizations involve people who are not fully vaccinated and the rest are fully vaccinated.

The county’s vaccination rate stands at 71.6%. A total of 76.8% have received at least one dose.

To date, the county has had 2,579 breakthrough cases, which is about 12%. About 1.6% of the cases were in fully vaccinated residents and 0.07% of vaccinated residents required hospitalization.

Statewide

Statewide, 3,480 people tested positive for the virus on Sunday, the most recent day statewide data is available. That’s a positive test rate of 3.12%, which brings the state’s seven-day positive test rate average to 2.59%.

There are 1,794 people in the hospital. Thirty people died on Sunday.

A total of 58,145 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

