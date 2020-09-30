COVID cases reported at Dollar Tree store in Kingsbury, elementary school in Warrensburg

A customer at the Dollar Tree in Kingsbury has tested positive for coronavirus, Washington County Public Health officials reported Wednesday.

The customer was there on Monday, Sept. 28, between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Although the store followed all sanitation rules, people who were at the store during the customer’s visit have a “low risk” of catching the virus, according to Public Health.

Some studies are indicating that the virus could stay alive in the air for a few hours indoors, but there are no definite answers on that issue yet.

Customers should monitor themselves for any signs of the virus, according to Washington County Public Health. The average incubation period is five days from exposure.

It’s not clear whether the customer who had the virus was wearing a mask. County Attorney Roger Wickes noted that people have no incentive to confess that they were not wearing a mask, when asked by Public Health.

In addition, a day care provider in Washington County tested positive Wednesday. Public Health declined to say whether children were exposed, but said that no one connected to local schools, such as a school-aged sibling, was exposed.

