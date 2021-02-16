COVID cases dropping in Warren County

Warren County’s coronavirus caseload has dropped to pre-Christmas levels.
There are 142 people currently ill. The last time there were so few people ill with coronavirus was on Dec. 20.
In addition, the number of new cases has slowed significantly. On Tuesday, there were seven new cases. The last time that statistic was that low was on Dec. 17, when there were six new cases.
“We are making great progress in slowing the spread of COVID, but we ask that residents continue to do the right things such as wearing a mask, avoiding gatherings and being safe in their workplaces,” said Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones in a statement. “It is important to keep caseloads down as we work to vaccinate 100 percent of our community.”
Vaccine update
Warren County will distribute its next 100 vaccine doses to physicians who will be vaccinating some of their most at-risk patients.
In addition, local pharmacies expect to learn about their next allotment of vaccine shortly, and will open appointments when they know how many doses they are getting.
Prison update
Cases continue to rise at Great Meadow Correctional Facility, the maximum-security state prison in Fort Ann. Four more inmates tested positive, for a total of 139 cases since the pandemic began, and 63 people are currently ill. At the nearby state-run Washington Correctional Facility, three inmates are still ill, for a total of 25 cases since last March.
Tuesday’s cases
- Warren County reported seven new cases, for a total of 2,587 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and 15 recoveries for a total of 2,381 recoveries among confirmed cases. There are 142 people currently ill, Four people are hospitalized, the same as on Monday. All four are moderately ill, as is one person who is not hospitalized. Of the new cases, every person caught the virus in community exposures.
- Washington County reported five new cases, for a total of 1,953 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and 13 recoveries, for a total of 1,829 recoveries. There are 88 people currently ill, and four are hospitalized, which is five fewer than on Monday.
- Essex County reported 33 new cases since Friday.
- Saratoga County
reported one death since last Friday. The county
- has now had a total of 141 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began.
- The county also reported 159 new cases, for a total of 11,415 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. There were 690 recoveries, for a total of 9,176 recoveries. There are 2,098 people currently ill and 29 are hospitalized, 15 fewer than on Friday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases: three Hadley residents (for a total of 37).
- Still ill: 30 town of Corinth residents, 27 village of Corinth residents, 34 Hadley residents, 149 Moreau residents, 39 Northumberland residents, 32 town of Saratoga residents, 11 Schuylerville residents, 31 South Glens Falls residents, 21 Victory residents and 147 Wilton residents.
- Recovered: nine town of Corinth residents, seven village of Corinth residents, 19 Moreau residents, nine Northumberland residents, eight town of Saratoga residents, two Schuylerville residents, six South Glens Falls residents and 40 Wilton residents.
- Deaths since March: two in the town of Corinth, none in the village of Corinth, one in Hadley, 11 in Moreau, none in Northumberland, one in the town of Saratoga, five in Wilton, none in Schuylerville, none in South Glens Falls and none in Victory.
- Saratoga Hospital reported 19 coronavirus patients, down from 25 patients Friday.
- Glens Falls Hospital does not report on Tuesdays. On Monday, it had 15 coronavirus patients.
On Monday, the most recent day this data is available:
- The Capital Region reported 199 new cases, a positive test rate of 3.5%, keeping the region’s weekly average at 2.3%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 3.3%, which decreased the weekly average to 2.6%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 5.3%, which increased the weekly average to 3.3%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 3.5%, which kept the weekly average at 2.2%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 3.8%, which increased the weekly average to 3.2%.
- Statewide, 6,753 people tested positive for the virus, for an increased positive test rate of 4.95%. There were 6,620 people hospitalized with coronavirus Monda
- y and 107 people died.
