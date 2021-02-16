COVID cases dropping in Warren County

Warren County’s coronavirus caseload has dropped to pre-Christmas levels.

There are 142 people currently ill. The last time there were so few people ill with coronavirus was on Dec. 20.

In addition, the number of new cases has slowed significantly. On Tuesday, there were seven new cases. The last time that statistic was that low was on Dec. 17, when there were six new cases.

“We are making great progress in slowing the spread of COVID, but we ask that residents continue to do the right things such as wearing a mask, avoiding gatherings and being safe in their workplaces,” said Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones in a statement. “It is important to keep caseloads down as we work to vaccinate 100 percent of our community.”

Vaccine update

Warren County will distribute its next 100 vaccine doses to physicians who will be vaccinating some of their most at-risk patients.

In addition, local pharmacies expect to learn about their next allotment of vaccine shortly, and will open appointments when they know how many doses they are getting.

Prison update