COVID cases continue to trend downward

The state’s positive COVID-19 test rate hit a new low for the second consecutive day, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Friday.
Out of the 187,686 tests administered on Thursday, the most recent day statewide data is available, just 779 returned a positive result. That’s a positive test rate of 0.42%, the lowest rate the state has seen since testing began more than a year ago.
“We’re working night and day to beat back this pandemic and reach the light at the end of the tunnel, but the key remains vaccinations and we need to get as many shots in arms as possible in every corner of this state,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement.
The state’s positive test rate is down 93% from the Jan. 4 post-holiday high, when the state’s positive test rate hit 7.94%.
School cases
An individual in the Argyle Junior-Senior High School tested positive for the virus on Wednesday. The individual has since been quarantined, according to a message on the district's website.
Friday’s statistics
- Warren County reported two new cases, for a total of 3,498 confirmed cases. Two people recovered, for a total of 3,394 recoveries among confirmed cases. A total of 36 people in the county are still sick, including three who are hospitalized with a moderate illness. The remaining 33 cases involve a mild illness.
- Washington County reported its statistics from Thursday: No new cases, for a total of 2,794 confirmed cases. Three people recovered, for a total of 2,740 confirmed recoveries. A total of 16 people were still ill. No one was hospitalized.
- Saratoga County reported eight new cases, for a total of 15,324 confirmed cases. Eleven people recovered, for a total of 15,099 confirmed recoveries. A total of 57 people were ill with COVID-19, including 12 who were hospitalized.
- Glens Falls Hospital had five COVID-19-related hospitalizations. None are in intensive care and two are out of isolation.
- Saratoga Hospital had nine COVID-19-related hospitalizations.
On Thursday, the most recent day this data is available:
- The Capital Region reported 26 new cases, a positive test rate of 0.3%, which kept the weekly average at 0.7%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 0.7%, which kept the weekly average at 1.1%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 0% and a weekly average of 0.7%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 0.4%, reduced the weekly average to 0.8%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 0.5%, which increased the weekly average to 0.4%.
- Statewide, 779 people tested positive for COVID-19, a positive test rate of 0.42%. A total of 779 people tested positive for the virus on Thursday and 15 people died.
