COVID cases continue to trend downward

The state’s positive COVID-19 test rate hit a new low for the second consecutive day, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Friday.

Out of the 187,686 tests administered on Thursday, the most recent day statewide data is available, just 779 returned a positive result. That’s a positive test rate of 0.42%, the lowest rate the state has seen since testing began more than a year ago.

“We’re working night and day to beat back this pandemic and reach the light at the end of the tunnel, but the key remains vaccinations and we need to get as many shots in arms as possible in every corner of this state,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement.

The state’s positive test rate is down 93% from the Jan. 4 post-holiday high, when the state’s positive test rate hit 7.94%.

School cases

An individual in the Argyle Junior-Senior High School tested positive for the virus on Wednesday. The individual has since been quarantined, according to a message on the district's website.

Friday’s statistics