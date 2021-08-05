COVID cases continue to surge

Warren County reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, marking the fourth consecutive day the county has recorded new cases in the double digits.
The county recorded one additional recovery, bringing the number of active cases in the county to 86, according to Warren County Health Services.
The county has recorded 55 cases since Sunday.
Three people were hospitalized Thursday, including one person in critical condition. Two others have a moderate illness.
The remaining 83 cases are all suffering from a mild illness, Health Services said.
Three of Thursday’s cases involve children too young to be vaccinated. The county has now seen 16 children under the age of 12 test positive for the virus in the last eight days. Most of the cases involve exposures at day care or day camp facilities, Health Services said.
“If you or your child experience any symptoms of illness, please do not go to work or elsewhere in public, and please seek a COVID test as soon as possible,” the agency said in a statement.
Health officials continue to urge residents to wear face masks when in public regardless of vaccination status, as the highly transmissible delta variant continues to spread.
Warren County was continuing to see “substantial” transmission of the virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people in areas seeing substantial and “high” levels of transmission wear a face mask in public indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status.
The county is seeing an average 64.12 cases per 100,000 residents over the last seven days, according to CDC data.
Washington County, which did not report any new data on Thursday, is also seeing substantial transmission, or between 50 and 99 cases per 100,000 residents over a seven day period. High transmission is 100 or more cases per 100,000 residents, according to the CDC.
The county was reporting 52.28 cases per 100,000 residents as of Thursday, according to data.
In Saratoga County, health officials reported 51 new cases on Thursday.
There are currently 297 active cases in the county, including 11 hospitalizations.
The county is just below high transmission rate, averaging 99.62 cases per 100,000 residents, according to CDC data.
Statewide, 3,644 New Yorkers tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, the most recent day statewide data is available. A total of 978 New Yorkers were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday and five people died.
