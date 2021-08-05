COVID cases continue to surge

Warren County reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, marking the fourth consecutive day the county has recorded new cases in the double digits.

The county recorded one additional recovery, bringing the number of active cases in the county to 86, according to Warren County Health Services.

The county has recorded 55 cases since Sunday.

Three people were hospitalized Thursday, including one person in critical condition. Two others have a moderate illness.

The remaining 83 cases are all suffering from a mild illness, Health Services said.

Three of Thursday’s cases involve children too young to be vaccinated. The county has now seen 16 children under the age of 12 test positive for the virus in the last eight days. Most of the cases involve exposures at day care or day camp facilities, Health Services said.

“If you or your child experience any symptoms of illness, please do not go to work or elsewhere in public, and please seek a COVID test as soon as possible,” the agency said in a statement.

Health officials continue to urge residents to wear face masks when in public regardless of vaccination status, as the highly transmissible delta variant continues to spread.