COVID cases continue to rise throughout region

Warren County on Friday reported 10 new COVID-19 cases, the most in a single day since May.
There are now 48 active cases in the county, including three hospitalizations. One person is in critical condition and two others are considered moderately ill, according to Warren County Health Services.
The county reported six additional recoveries.
The last time the county recorded 10 or more cases in a single day was May 7.
One of Friday’s new cases involved an individual previously under quarantine due to a prior exposure. Another involved an employee at a skilled nursing facility that has been dealing with an outbreak in recent weeks.
Two others have been linked to workplace exposures while another involved out-of-state travel. Sources for the remaining infections are still under investigation, Health Services said.
Health Services continues to recommend residents wear face masks when indoors regardless of vaccination status as the highly infectious delta variant continues to spread through the county.
Earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its mask-wearing recommendations, suggesting everyone wear masks in areas seeing “substantial” and “high” spread of the virus regardless of vaccination status.
The guidelines were revised after several studies found the delta variant can be spread by fully vaccinated individuals.
Warren County is still seeing "moderate" spread of the virus, according to CDC data. Moderate spread is defined as 10 to 49 new cases per 100,000 residents over a seven-day period.
The county is averaging 43.79 new cases per 100,000 residents.
But several Capital Region counties, including Saratoga, are seeing substantial spread, defined as 50 to 100 infections per 100,000 residents over a seven-day period. High spread is considered 100 infections or more per 100,000 residents.
Saratoga County is averaging 72.6 cases per 100,000 residents. Rensselaer (53.5), Schenectady (54) and Greene (67.8) are also seeing substantial spread of the virus.
Saratoga County reported 38 new cases on Thursday, the most recent day data is available. The county has reported 186 cases in the last week. A total of 207 people are currently ill with COVID-19 in the county.
Saratoga Hospital reported nine COVID-related hospitalizations on Friday.
Washington County
Washington County, on Friday, reported 14 new cases since Tuesday, the last day the county reported data.
A total of 21 people in county are now ill, including three who are hospitalized.
The county is averaging 31 new cases per 100,000 residents, according to CDC data.
Vaccination clinics
The state-run vaccination site at Aviation Mall in Queensbury closed this week, but vaccines are still widely available at pharmacies throughout the region.
County health departments are also hosting several clinics in the coming days.
Warren County will host a clinic at the Human Services Building on the Warren County Municipal Center campus on Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available.
The county will host the clinic each Monday through August.
Health Services is available for in-home vaccinations and workplace clinics. For more information call: 518-761-6580.
In Washington County, a clinic will be held at Hicks Orchard in Granville from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday. The Pfizer and single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available.
Those interested should register in advance by calling 518-746-2400.
State data
Statewide, 2,677 people tested positive for the virus on Thursday, the most recent day data is available. That's a positive test rate of 2.46%.
A total of 657 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Thursday and three people died.
The state administered 84,495 vaccine doses over the last 24 hours.
