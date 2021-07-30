COVID cases continue to rise throughout region

Warren County on Friday reported 10 new COVID-19 cases, the most in a single day since May.

There are now 48 active cases in the county, including three hospitalizations. One person is in critical condition and two others are considered moderately ill, according to Warren County Health Services.

The county reported six additional recoveries.

The last time the county recorded 10 or more cases in a single day was May 7.

One of Friday’s new cases involved an individual previously under quarantine due to a prior exposure. Another involved an employee at a skilled nursing facility that has been dealing with an outbreak in recent weeks.

Two others have been linked to workplace exposures while another involved out-of-state travel. Sources for the remaining infections are still under investigation, Health Services said.

Health Services continues to recommend residents wear face masks when indoors regardless of vaccination status as the highly infectious delta variant continues to spread through the county.