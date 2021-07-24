COVID cases continue to rise locally

The Capital Region continues to have the highest seven-day positive test rate for new COVID-19 infections in New York, and Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties are among the highest positive test rates in the region, according to new data released Saturday.

The region reported 59 new cases, a positive test rate of 2.7% on Friday, the most recent day statewide data is available. The county’s seven-day average stands at 2.3%.

The average seven-day positive test rate in New York is 1.66%.

In Warren County, the seven-day positive test rate for new COVID-19 cases was 3% on Friday. The county is tied with Saratoga County for second highest average in the state.

Greene County — another Capital Region county — leads the state with a seven-day test rate of 3.8%, according to data.

Warren County reported a positive test rate of 2.5% on Friday, above the statewide average of 1.86%, according to data. A total of 160 tests were administered in the county, resulting in four new cases.

On Saturday, the county reported four additional cases and one recovery, bringing the total number of active cases to 40, according to Warren County Health Services.