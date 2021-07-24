COVID cases continue to rise locally

The Capital Region continues to have the highest seven-day positive test rate for new COVID-19 infections in New York, and Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties are among the highest positive test rates in the region, according to new data released Saturday.
The region reported 59 new cases, a positive test rate of 2.7% on Friday, the most recent day statewide data is available. The county’s seven-day average stands at 2.3%.
The average seven-day positive test rate in New York is 1.66%.
In Warren County, the seven-day positive test rate for new COVID-19 cases was 3% on Friday. The county is tied with Saratoga County for second highest average in the state.
Greene County — another Capital Region county — leads the state with a seven-day test rate of 3.8%, according to data.
Warren County reported a positive test rate of 2.5% on Friday, above the statewide average of 1.86%, according to data. A total of 160 tests were administered in the county, resulting in four new cases.
On Saturday, the county reported four additional cases and one recovery, bringing the total number of active cases to 40, according to Warren County Health Services.
Most of the new cases involve individuals either too young to be vaccinated or who have refused to get the shot, according to Health Services.
One case involved an individual who attended a multi-church gathering held earlier this month in Washington County. A total of 12 Warren County residents have tested positive after attending the event.
Health officials believe the more transmissible delta variant is spreading throughout the county and urged residents to get vaccinated and continue to exercise caution when in public, including wearing a mask if not vaccinated.
The county is in the process of scheduling additional clinics, but vaccines remain available at the state-run vaccination clinic at Aviation Mall through the end of business on Monday.
In Washington County, the seven-day positive test rate was 1.6% as of Friday, but the county’s daily average for new cases was 3.5% that same day, according to data.
A total of 115 COVID tests were administered on Friday in the county, resulting in four new cases.
Meanwhile, Saratoga County has also seen a sharp increase in new cases in recent days.
The county, which currently reports publicly once a week, reported 20 new cases to the state on Friday, a positive test rate of 4.1%. The county’s seven-day average stands a 3%, according to state data.
On Friday, 491 people were tested for the virus, resulting in 20 new cases.
Statewide, 46,940 doses of the vaccines were administered on Friday. A total of 59.8% of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo, meanwhile, continued to urge New Yorkers to get vaccinated.
“I urge everyone who hasn’t gotten their shot yet to do so immediately — the vaccine is widely available and taking it is easy, safe and free,” he said in a statement.
