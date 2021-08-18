COVID cases continue to rise locally

Warren County Health Services reported 21 additional COVID-19 cases on Wednesday along with nine recoveries, bringing the number of active cases in the county to 146.

Eight of the new cases involved residents at a local nursing home that has been dealing with a COVID outbreak in recent weeks. Seven of the residents have been fully vaccinated, according to Health Services, which did not provide the name of the nursing home.

To date, 29 residents of the nursing home have become ill, as have five staff members who reside in Warren County. Three people have died as a result of the outbreak.

Thirteen of the county’s new cases Wednesday involved community spread, Health Services said.

The county is continuing to see a large increase in cases, involving workplace exposure, out-of-state travel and among children too young to be vaccinated.

A total of seven people were hospitalized, including one person in critical condition. Six others are hospitalized with moderate illness. Seven others outside the hospital are considered moderately ill.

Glens Falls Hospital reported 14 COVID-19 related hospitalizations.