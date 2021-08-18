COVID cases continue to rise locally

Warren County Health Services reported 21 additional COVID-19 cases on Wednesday along with nine recoveries, bringing the number of active cases in the county to 146.
Eight of the new cases involved residents at a local nursing home that has been dealing with a COVID outbreak in recent weeks. Seven of the residents have been fully vaccinated, according to Health Services, which did not provide the name of the nursing home.
To date, 29 residents of the nursing home have become ill, as have five staff members who reside in Warren County. Three people have died as a result of the outbreak.
Thirteen of the county’s new cases Wednesday involved community spread, Health Services said.
The county is continuing to see a large increase in cases, involving workplace exposure, out-of-state travel and among children too young to be vaccinated.
A total of seven people were hospitalized, including one person in critical condition. Six others are hospitalized with moderate illness. Seven others outside the hospital are considered moderately ill.
Glens Falls Hospital reported 14 COVID-19 related hospitalizations.
Health Services is continuing to urge residents to wear a mask when in public indoor spaces as the county continues to see “high” transmission of the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
As of Wednesday, the county was averaging 168.90 cases per 100,000 residents over the last seven days, according to CDC data.
Individuals in areas seeing “substantial” and high transmission rates are recommended to wear a mask, according to CDC guidelines.
All unvaccinated individuals, including children too young to be vaccinated, are required to wear a mask.
Washington County
In Washington County, nine new cases and six recoveries were reported Wednesday, bringing the number of active cases to 71. The county has 211 people under monitoring following possible exposures.
A total of six people in the county were hospitalized, an increase of four since Tuesday.
The county is continuing to see substantial spread of the virus, averaging 86.60 cases per 100,000 residents in the last seven days, according to CDC data.
Saratoga County
Saratoga County reported 45 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the number of active cases in the county to 309.
A total of 18 people were hospitalized with the virus, an increase of two since Tuesday. Saratoga Hospital also reported 18 COVID-19 related hospitalizations, an increase of one since Tuesday.
The county is also seeing high transmission of the virus, averaging 145.30 cases per 100,000 residents in the last seven days, according to CDC data.
A number of vaccination clinics in the county have been scheduled. For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/3gfhnuG.
Statewide and regional numbers
Statewide, 4,737 people tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, the most recent day statewide data is available.
A total of 1,888 people across the state were hospitalized with the COVID-19 on Monday and 20 people died.
In the Capital Region, 251 people tested positive for the virus on Monday, a positive test rate of 4.5%. The region has an average positive test rate of 4.6% over the last seven days.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.