COVID cases continue to rise locally

Warren and Washington counties each reported five new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, capping off a troubling week that saw dozens of new infections emerge locally.

There have been 23 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Warren County since last Sunday, and Washington County has reported 18 cases in that same period.

Many of the cases have been the result of out-of-area travel, prompting concerns that local residents are not taking the virus as seriously as they once were just a few months ago when the positivity rate was low even as the region saw an influx of tourists.

On Thursday, Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore issued a news release criticizing some residents and local businesses for failing to adhere to safety protocols put in place to limit the virus' spread and urged greater compliance as the holiday season approached and the winter months set in.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo this week also took action aimed at curbing the spread of the virus, which has been on the rise for more than two months in New York.