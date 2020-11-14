COVID cases continue to rise locally

Warren and Washington counties each reported five new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, capping off a troubling week that saw dozens of new infections emerge locally.
There have been 23 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Warren County since last Sunday, and Washington County has reported 18 cases in that same period.
Many of the cases have been the result of out-of-area travel, prompting concerns that local residents are not taking the virus as seriously as they once were just a few months ago when the positivity rate was low even as the region saw an influx of tourists.
On Thursday, Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore issued a news release criticizing some residents and local businesses for failing to adhere to safety protocols put in place to limit the virus' spread and urged greater compliance as the holiday season approached and the winter months set in.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo this week also took action aimed at curbing the spread of the virus, which has been on the rise for more than two months in New York.
Bars, restaurants and gyms are now required to close at 10 p.m. and household gatherings have been capped at 10 to reduce what the governor has called “living room spread” of the virus.
The new restrictions took effect on Friday, and Cuomo during a conference call with reporters on Saturday said compliance has so far been good.
He urged local governments to continue enforcing the new protocols.
Cuomo also said that if the number of infections continues to rise, then new restrictions will have to be implemented, though he did not say what those restrictions might look like.
“Look at the numbers. If the numbers go up and if they are increasing and they are not slowing then you have to restrict activity. It's a pure consequence of actions,” he said.
On Saturday:
- Warren County reported five new cases, for a total of 445 confirmed cases since the outbreak began in March. Three of the cases involve people being exposed in different parts of the state and two more are still being investigated. A total of 31 people are mildly sick. The county reported no new hospitalizations.
- Washington County reported five new cases, for a total of 370 confirmed cases. There are 23 people sick and one person is hospitalized.
- Saratoga and Essex counties do not report publicly on the weekends.
On Friday, the most recent day this data is available:
- The Capital Region reported 192 new cases, for a positivity rate of 2%. Warren County had a positivity rate of 0.8%, the only county in the region below 1%. Washington County had a positivity rate of 2%.
- Statewide, 184,162 people were tested and the statewide positivity rate was 2.92%. The state's hot spots accounted for 1,394 new cases for a positivity rate of 4.83%. The state's positivity rate without the hot spots was 2.57%.
- A total of 1,788 people were hospitalized and 24 people died.
