COVID cases continue to grow

The number of COVID-19 cases continued to surge locally on Thursday, prompting local health officials to again urge residents to get vaccinated and take precautions against the virus.

Warren County Health Services reported 16 additional cases along with 14 recoveries, bringing the number of active cases in the county to 144.

Nine people were hospitalized Thursday, two fewer than on Wednesday. Two people were in critical condition and seven others were considered moderately ill, Health Services said.

A child too young to be vaccinated who was hospitalized earlier this week is now in moderate condition after being critically ill, Health Services said. The child remains in the hospital.

The county has seen a surge in cases involving children too young to be vaccinated, prompting health officials to ask all adults to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

“If you are an adult or are the parent of a child 12 and older who hasn’t gotten a COVID-19 shot for yourself or your child yet, please do so as soon as possible to help protect our children and other vulnerable populations,” Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said in a statement.