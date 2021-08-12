COVID cases continue to grow

The number of COVID-19 cases continued to surge locally on Thursday, prompting local health officials to again urge residents to get vaccinated and take precautions against the virus.
Warren County Health Services reported 16 additional cases along with 14 recoveries, bringing the number of active cases in the county to 144.
Nine people were hospitalized Thursday, two fewer than on Wednesday. Two people were in critical condition and seven others were considered moderately ill, Health Services said.
A child too young to be vaccinated who was hospitalized earlier this week is now in moderate condition after being critically ill, Health Services said. The child remains in the hospital.
The county has seen a surge in cases involving children too young to be vaccinated, prompting health officials to ask all adults to get vaccinated as soon as possible.
“If you are an adult or are the parent of a child 12 and older who hasn’t gotten a COVID-19 shot for yourself or your child yet, please do so as soon as possible to help protect our children and other vulnerable populations,” Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said in a statement.
All unvaccinated individuals, including children, are required to wear a mask when in public settings, according to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Four of Thursday’s cases involved individuals who were previously quarantined for past exposures.
The county is continuing to see a “high” transmission rate of the virus, according to the CDC.
Health Services is recommending everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask when in large crowds and in public spaces.
As of Thursday, the county was averaging 137.62 cases per 100,000 residents in the last seven days, according to CDC data.
Health Services will be hosting a number of vaccination clinics in the coming days. They include:
- Friday at the Horicon Town Hall in Brant Lake at the Food Truck Friday event from 5 to 7 p.m.
- Monday at the Warren County Municipal Center from 5 to 7 p.m. The two-dose Moderna vaccine will be available.
- Wednesday at Glens Falls City Park from 5 to 7 p.m. during the Take a Bite festival.
Washington County
In Washington County, 11 new cases and six recoveries were reported Thursday, bringing the number of active cases to 61.
Three of the cases have been linked to community and household exposures. The eight remaining cases are still under investigation.
Four people were hospitalized, an increase of two since Wednesday.
The county is still seeing “substantial” transmission of the virus.
Under CDC recommendations, everyone, regardless of vaccination status, is recommended to wear a mask when in public indoor areas in areas seeing substantial and high transmission of the virus.
The county is averaging 83.33 cases per 100,000 residents over the last seven days, according to CDC data.
Saratoga County
Meanwhile, new cases in Saratoga County continued to grow grow.
The county reported 81 cases in the last two days, bringing the number of active cases in the county to 269.
A total of 287 people have tested positive for the virus in the last seven days, a positive test rate of 4.1%. Twelve people were hospitalized Thursday.
The county is also seeing a high transmission rate of the virus, averaging 128.34 cases per 100,000 residents in the past seven days, according to CDC data.
A number of vaccine clinics have been scheduled. For more information visit: https://bit.ly/3jPjZR5.
Statewide, 4,701 people tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, the most recent day statewide data is available.
A total of 1,448 people were hospitalized with the virus Wednesday, including 289 who were in the intensive care unit. There were 16 COVID-19-related deaths in the state.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.