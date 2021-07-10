COVID cases continue downward trend

The number of new COVID-19 cases continued to decline locally this past week, mirroring a statewide trend as vaccination efforts continue to progress.

A total of 10.7 million New Yorkers, or 55% of the state’s total population, have completed the vaccine series as of Saturday morning, according to the state’s vaccine tracker.

That includes 40,223 Warren County residents that have been fully vaccinated, the equivalent to 66% of the county’s total population.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo encouraged New Yorkers who have yet to get inoculated to get the shot.

“I urge New Yorkers who haven’t take their shot to do so right away — the faster we vaccinate the population, the faster COVID becomes a thing of the past,” he said.

Warren County

The county reported four new cases and eight recoveries between Sunday and Saturday.

Just five people were ill as of Saturday, an 83% decline in active cases compared to a month ago, according to Warren County Health Services.

Health Services will hold a walk-in vaccination clinic on Monday July 19 at the Tannery Pond Community Center in North Creek from 4 to 5 p.m.