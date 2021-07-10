COVID cases continue downward trend

The number of new COVID-19 cases continued to decline locally this past week, mirroring a statewide trend as vaccination efforts continue to progress.
A total of 10.7 million New Yorkers, or 55% of the state’s total population, have completed the vaccine series as of Saturday morning, according to the state’s vaccine tracker.
That includes 40,223 Warren County residents that have been fully vaccinated, the equivalent to 66% of the county’s total population.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo encouraged New Yorkers who have yet to get inoculated to get the shot.
“I urge New Yorkers who haven’t take their shot to do so right away — the faster we vaccinate the population, the faster COVID becomes a thing of the past,” he said.
Warren County
The county reported four new cases and eight recoveries between Sunday and Saturday.
Just five people were ill as of Saturday, an 83% decline in active cases compared to a month ago, according to Warren County Health Services.
Health Services will hold a walk-in vaccination clinic on Monday July 19 at the Tannery Pond Community Center in North Creek from 4 to 5 p.m.
No appointment is necessary.
Additional clinics are being arranged and will be publicized when finalized, according to Health Services.
For additional information on vaccines, residents can contact Health Services at: 518-761-6580.
Washington County
No new cases were reported in the county between Sunday and Saturday. One person recovered.
There was one active case in the county as of Friday, the most recent day data was available.
A number of vaccination clinics are scheduled throughout the county later this month, including one in Whitehall and Granville. Clinics are set to take place on the following days:
- July 17 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Washington County Burgoyne Avenue campus in Fort Edward
- July 22 from 3-7 p.m. at the Whitehall Municipal Center in Whitehall
- July 31 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Hicks Orchard in Granville
Saratoga County
The county reports publicly once a week.
Just seven cases were reported in the seven days preceding July 5, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 15,418.
Positive-test rates
The following numbers are the weekly positive-test rate as of Friday, the most recent day data is available: