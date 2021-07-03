COVID cases continue downward trend

Warren County reported eight new cases of COVID-19 this past week, along with 11 additional recoveries, according to data from Warren County Health Services.
Most of the cases stem from work-related exposures and involve individuals who were unvaccinated, according to Health Services. The data includes cases from last Sunday through Saturday.
The county had nine active cases as of Saturday morning, all involving a mild illness.
But the county did see one death during the same period, a stark reminder that the pandemic is far from over. A total of 69 people in Warren County have now died after contracting the virus.
The individual who died this past week was in their 70s and become ill after completing the vaccine series. The individual was suffering from an underlying illness at the time they contracted the virus, Health Services said.
Over in Washington County, even fewer cases were reported this past week.
The county reported just one new case as of Friday, the most recent data that is available. The county has started reporting its COVID data intermittently throughout the week in light of the declining caseload.
Two additional recoveries were also reported over that same period. There was just one active case in the county as of Friday.
In Saratoga County, 11 people had tested positive for the virus in the seven days preceding Tuesday, the last time the county reported its data.
The county, according to state data, reported three additional cases between Wednesday and Friday, the most recent day statewide data is available.
Essex County reported one new case in the last week.
Positive test rates
The following numbers are the average weekly positive test rates as of Friday, according to state data.
- Capital Region: 0.3%.
- Warren County: 0.5%.
- Washington County: 0.2%.
- Saratoga County: 0.5%.
- Essex County: 0.2%.
Vaccination clinics
Washington County will be hosting a vaccination clinic at the Washington County Fair Grounds in Greenwich on Friday, July 9.
The clinic will take place from 4–7 p.m. and offer both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are strongly encouraged.
For more information, contact Washington County Public Health at: 518-746-2400.
The state’s mass vaccination site remains open at Aviation Mall in Queensbury from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Walk-in appointments are available on a first come, first served basis.
Appointments can also be made by visiting: https://on.ny.gov/3wgBPR8.
