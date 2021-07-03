COVID cases continue downward trend

Warren County reported eight new cases of COVID-19 this past week, along with 11 additional recoveries, according to data from Warren County Health Services.

Most of the cases stem from work-related exposures and involve individuals who were unvaccinated, according to Health Services. The data includes cases from last Sunday through Saturday.

The county had nine active cases as of Saturday morning, all involving a mild illness.

But the county did see one death during the same period, a stark reminder that the pandemic is far from over. A total of 69 people in Warren County have now died after contracting the virus.

The individual who died this past week was in their 70s and become ill after completing the vaccine series. The individual was suffering from an underlying illness at the time they contracted the virus, Health Services said.

Over in Washington County, even fewer cases were reported this past week.

The county reported just one new case as of Friday, the most recent data that is available. The county has started reporting its COVID data intermittently throughout the week in light of the declining caseload.