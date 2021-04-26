COVID case in Hudson Falls quarantines dozens

Cuomo: Pandemic not over

Even as Gov. Andrew Cuomo continued to relax COVID gathering restrictions, he warned Monday that the pandemic isn’t over yet.

“When people say, ‘We’re passed this, it’s over,’ then you have to say 41 people died. You can’t just dismiss that,” he said. “We have to stay smart, keep being responsible, keep doing our civic duty and we’ll keep reopening.”

He announced that large outdoor venues can go to 33% of capacity starting May 19, and that casinos and gaming venues can go to 50% of capacity on May 15.

Most office workers can start going back as well, with office capacity increasing from 50% to 75% on May 15.

Gyms and fitness centers can go from 33% to 50% capacity on May 15 as well.

However, people must continue to socially distance and wear masks.

Cuomo noted that the weekly average positivity rate in the state is 2.13%, which is the lowest it has been since Nov. 8, and that hospitalizations are down by 609 patients over the last week. There are now 729 patients in intensive care throughout the state, the lowest number since Nov. 30. All these indications led him to “open the economic activity valve” a little more, he said.