COVID case in Hudson Falls quarantines dozens

A COVID case at Hudson Falls High School on Friday has cut short the sports season that ends this week and quarantined many people, Superintendent Jon Hunter said in a letter to the community late Sunday night.
“This particular case has had a wide-ranging effect on our district and extracurricular activities,” he wrote. “The scope of it is so wide, it has taken the county and state contact tracers all weekend to uncover many of these components. In fact, they continue to work as of this writing.”
He warned that individuals’ choices can have an “outsized impact” on the whole community.
“In this current situation, due to a single positive case, not only were dozens of quarantines handed down, but our NHS (National Honor Society) Ceremony had to be postponed and already-short sports seasons were made one weekend shorter,” he wrote. “Our health and safety efforts are only as strong as each of our personal efforts.”
He said that anyone with symptoms of coronavirus was not welcome at school or school events because they would put “the health and safety of our community at risk.”
The varsity football team’s game was postponed Friday. The girls junior varsity volleyball team’s games for Monday and Wednesday were postponed, as was the boys varsity soccer team’s game Tuesday.
Cuomo: Pandemic not over
Even as Gov. Andrew Cuomo continued to relax COVID gathering restrictions, he warned Monday that the pandemic isn’t over yet.
“When people say, ‘We’re passed this, it’s over,’ then you have to say 41 people died. You can’t just dismiss that,” he said. “We have to stay smart, keep being responsible, keep doing our civic duty and we’ll keep reopening.”
He announced that large outdoor venues can go to 33% of capacity starting May 19, and that casinos and gaming venues can go to 50% of capacity on May 15.
Most office workers can start going back as well, with office capacity increasing from 50% to 75% on May 15.
Gyms and fitness centers can go from 33% to 50% capacity on May 15 as well.
However, people must continue to socially distance and wear masks.
Cuomo noted that the weekly average positivity rate in the state is 2.13%, which is the lowest it has been since Nov. 8, and that hospitalizations are down by 609 patients over the last week. There are now 729 patients in intensive care throughout the state, the lowest number since Nov. 30. All these indications led him to “open the economic activity valve” a little more, he said.
“I want to reopen everything tomorrow. Get people back to work, get everyone out of their homes, go back to normal tomorrow,” he said, before adding that he must move slowly.
Monday’s cases
- Warren County reported 10 new cases, for a total of 3,322 confirmed cases. The county reported 14 additional recoveries, for a total of 3,156 recoveries among confirmed cases. A total of 98 people are currently ill, including seven who are hospitalized, two more than Sunday. One is a patient who was re-admitted after being discharged from the hospital recently. They are all moderately ill, as are two other residents who are not hospitalized.
- Washington County did not report as of 7 p.m.
- Saratoga County reported 72 new cases since Friday, for a total of 14,657 confirmed cases. The county reported 77 recoveries, for a total of 14,205 recoveries. There are 288 people currently ill and 15 are hospitalized, the same as Friday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases: one Hadley resident (for a total of one) and two Moreau residents (for a total of 24).
- Still ill: four town of Corinth residents, two village of Corinth residents, 22 Moreau residents, 11 Northumberland residents, four town of Saratoga residents, one Schuylerville resident, seven South Glens Falls residents, one Victory resident and 28 Wilton residents.
- Recoveries: five town of Corinth residents, four village of Corinth residents, six Northumberland residents, one town of Saratoga resident, one Victory resident and 11 Wilton residents.
- Essex County reported nine new cases, including seven people who tested positive Monday. That’s many more than the county normally has on any given day.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported 11 coronavirus patients, two more than Friday. Two patients are in intensive care, an increase from none last week. Four people are no longer contagious, but not well enough to be discharged.
- Saratoga Hospital reported 15 coronavirus patients, the same as Friday.
On Sunday, the most recent day this data is available:
- The Capital Region reported 114 new cases, a positive test rate of 2.7%, which increased the weekly average to 1.7%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 1.7%, which decreased the weekly average to 1.8%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 1.3%, which decreased the weekly average to 1.8%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 2.4%, which kept the weekly average at 1.8%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 1.4%, which increased the weekly average at 0.8%.
- Statewide, 3.039 tested positive for the virus on Sunday, a positive test rate of 2.39%. A total of 3,174 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 and 41 people died.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.