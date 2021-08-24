COVID case blamed as GOP cancels rally with anti-Muslim activist

Stefanik spokesman Alex DeGrasse claimed that Stefanik never said she was going to attend the Wilton rally — despite her social media posts promoting the event.

An Aug. 18 tweet from Stefanik said, “Amercian Patriot @ScottPresler will be joining #TeamElise & the @SaratogaGOP for a rally & voter registration drive!

“Thank you Scott for all of your hard work to #SaveAmericata @Risepacny

“Everyone is excited to meet you! #NY21”’

That tweet appears to have been removed from Stefanik’s Twitter feed.

The event was sponsored by Elise for Congress.

DeGrasse said the “Team Elise” mentioned in social media posts refers to her donors and supporters.

The announcement of the event at Gavin Park prompted a group called “No to Hate in Upstate, No to Fascist Attacks on Democracy” to schedule a counter-protest at the same time at 5:30 p.m. at Congress Park at 268 Broadway in Saratoga Springs.

Organizer Joe Seeman said the event is still scheduled.

Zeilman criticized that event as a “distraction” from the failures of Democratic policies.

“The local Democrat outrage to our grassroots voter registration drive is really about the National Democrat party imploding in front of our eyes and local Democrats looking for any other distraction to talk about other than their own failed policies that have brought our country into a crisis. They are threatened by Republicans’ historic support in upstate and all of America,” he said in the statement.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

