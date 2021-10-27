COVID an issue in Lake Luzerne election

LAKE LUZERNE — COVID-19 has become a big issue in the contentious political environment in Lake Luzerne.

Town Board member Mike Fazio had said on Monday that there had been a positive COVID-19 case at the Town Hall and that the employee went home sick on Friday. The board postponed the budget workshop that had been scheduled for Monday.

However, Warren County Health Services officials said they had not received any word about COVID exposures in Lake Luzerne.

Lazio clarified on Wednesday that the employee’s husband had tested positive and was being quarantined. He said he was not sure whether the employee had been positive and criticized Supervisor Gene Merlino for not sharing information in a timely manner.

Merlino said he did not inform the rest of the board because there was nothing to release. The employee received two negative COVID tests. He said Fazio should not have released health information and had no right to say that anybody that had been at the Town Hall should get a COVID test.

“He’s a board member. He’s not even elected by the people,” Merlino said.

Fazio was appointed to the position after the resignation of Mark McLain in November 2020.

Merlino’s supporters have accused the rest of the Town Board of hypocrisy because they were having candidate meet-and-greets at the Waterhouse Restaurant without masks.

Fazio said that everyone should have been made aware of the possible case.

“We then could have postponed or canceled (which we probably would have done) our Saturday event, even though masks were worn and hand sanitizer was readily available," Fazio wrote in an email.

He said that the town should have informed residents about the potential exposure through its mailing list, the county and local media.

Fazio said there is a senior center in the building, which hosts the age group that is particularly vulnerable.

Board member Dan Waterhouse has said previously that two loved ones of town employees have died from the virus.

Virtual meetings

Another COVID-related issue in this election has been whether meetings should be in-person or on Zoom.

The board had voted in a resolution to shift all meetings to Zoom because of rising COVID cases. The board was set to meet on Sept. 13.

However, Merlino, who was coming back from a medical leave, insisted that it be held in person and even said he would hold it in the parking lot if necessary.

Merlino has said previously that he wants the meetings to be in-person because not everyone has access to Zoom and all the other towns in the county are having in-person meetings.

The meeting was held indoors. People had to sign in, wear masks and have their temperature checked.

Fazio and fellow board members Dave O’Neal and Paul Lewandowski were at the beginning of the meeting and then after reading a brief statement about the rising COVID-19 cases, and then they left the meeting. Merlino stayed and spoke to the residents in attendance about the allegations against him.

Earlier this year, the rest of the board voted on a resolution of no confidence in Merlino and accused him of selling the town’s pontoon boat, authorizing overtime and making purchases — all without board approval.

Merlino has denied all the allegations. He said again on Wednesday said there is no proof and the state Comptroller’s Office has not completed its audit.

“I’m not a saint, but I never put a dime in my pocket. Any decision I made in this town is for the good of this town,” he said.

Merlino is seeking reelection as a write-in candidate after initially deciding not to run again. He is running against Waterhouse, who had been the deputy supervisor until he was fired by Merlino.

Merlino is running with a slate of write-in candidates for Town Board — Pamela Petteys, Roger Nelligan and Rayl Zubal.

Running on the Republican side for two four-year seats are incumbent O’Neal and newcomer James Niles.

Fazio is facing off against Margaret Paoloni, who has the People First ballot line, for a two-year seat.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

