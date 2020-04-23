COVID-19 testing to be conducted in Elizabethtown, Ticonderoga

The University of Vermont Health Network has started offering COVID-19 testing by appointment to residents who have a valid reason.
Testing will be conducted in Elizabethtown and the Ticonderoga Campus, formerly Moses-Ludington Hospital.
The outpatient service will be provided daily at the facilities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The testing involves a sample taken via nasal swab and sent to the New York State Health Department Lab at Wadsworth Center in Albany, with an estimated two to three-day turnaround.
“Viral testing starts today (April 23) and does not require a provider’s order,” hospital spokesperson Elizabeth Rogers said.
To schedule a test appointment in Elizabethtown, call 518-873-3069, and in Ticonderoga, 518-585-3927.
— LOHR McKINSTRY, Press-Republican
