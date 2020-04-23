COVID-19 testing to be conducted in Elizabethtown, Ticonderoga

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

The University of Vermont Health Network has started offering COVID-19 testing by appointment to residents who have a valid reason.

Testing will be conducted in Elizabethtown and the Ticonderoga Campus, formerly Moses-Ludington Hospital.

The outpatient service will be provided daily at the facilities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The testing involves a sample taken via nasal swab and sent to the New York State Health Department Lab at Wadsworth Center in Albany, with an estimated two to three-day turnaround.

“Viral testing starts today (April 23) and does not require a provider’s order,” hospital spokesperson Elizabeth Rogers said.

To schedule a test appointment in Elizabethtown, call 518-873-3069, and in Ticonderoga, 518-585-3927.

— LOHR McKINSTRY, Press-Republican

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0